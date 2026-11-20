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Even with the 2026 Midterm results, hope for the future has not halted America’s decline.

Newly elected officials haven’t been sworn in yet. Donald Trump remains in power.

And powerful autocrats from rivals and even hostile nations continue to play him like a fiddle.

Trump got downright chummy with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping before promptly falling asleep during talks.

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on November 19, 2026. (Phoot Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘He’s my friend’

On Thursday, November 19, Trump attended a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China.

He was once again easily wowed by the pomp and circumstance of his greeting.

Like the gilding of the Oval Office and much of DC, it is deeply embarrassing.

Unlike his insistence on hot gluing gold to things, the ease with which Trump is charmed endangers the security of nations — including that of the United States.

World leaders have had years to practice humiliating Trump on the national stage while making him feel warmly welcomed. Xi has it down to a science.

Trump visibly lit up with a smile when he saw notorious butcher Vladimir Putin, famous for jailing journalists, poisoning rivals, tossing former allies out of windows, and invading neighboring countries — such as Ukraine.

“Who is he? He’s my friend,” Trump announced excitedly before walking forward to greet Putin.

His giddy reaction, like a grandparent excited to see their favorite grandchild, might be cute in another context.

Instead, it shows how much he values personal friendliness — someone complimenting him, especially if that person has money, power, or popularity — over morality.

The contrast with President Obama’s stern handshake, staring down this despot in 2016 (in Hangzhou, China), could not be clearer.

Nap time!

Obviously, Trump’s chumminess with Putin is nothing new.

It was a hot topic during the 2016 election — a time when many of Trump’s supporters simply refused to believe it.

However, in 2016, even Trump’s fiercest critics wouldn’t have accused him of passing TF out during his own press conferences or during high visibility international summits.

But in 2016, the things wrong with Trump’s brain were the inherent issues — from being a bad person to being incapable of forming coherent sentences or speaking normally.

In 2026, his cognitive decline becomes more obvious as time passes. One of the milder effects is that he is constantly passing out when all that he needs to do is appear alert and awake.

In a sense, this is funny. Watching a grandparent fall asleep during family gatherings is sad. Watching a hated madman and adjudicated criminal’s body fail him can bring a sense of satisfaction.

But we are not alone in watching Trump alternate between a grinning fool and a geriatric napper.

Trump taking a nap during the actual trilateral talks was something that he did on the world stage, to an audience of millions all over the globe.

Normally, the United States would take a leadership role in these meetings and in global affairs. Instead, it’s this.

One way or another, Trump will soon be out of power. The US will need years to rebuild our government — and decades to rebuild global trust and our position of leadership of the free world. Some things may never be the same.

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