Donald Trump Floats Preemptive Pardons for Elon Musk, Other Supporters

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There aren’t really optional election years. 2026 certainly isn’t.

It looks like Donald Trump, in his more lucid moments, is bracing for the possibility of major losses for Republicans across the nation as millions of voters remember what happens every time that the GOP is in charge.

Just hours before election day, Trump discussed pardoning Elon Musk and other accomplices after any potential Democratic victories.

Even if progressive voices take control of the House, he might shield these malefactors from criminal prosecutions.

Trump’s softball interview on the eve of the Midterms included him dangling the prospect of a pardon for his accomplices. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Pardons for Musk and other accomplices?

In a new interview with The New York Post and Pod Force One, Trump painted a grim portrait of his final two years occupying the White House.

Ahead of the 2026 Midterms, America’s mad king claimed baselessly that he will stop inflicting economic hardship upon American families and instead cause economic recovery. (There is no reason to believe this.)

More realistically, he vowed to veto any bills that a possibly Democratic-majority Congress might pass and send to his desk.

Considering that he has refused to sign bills passed by a Republican-majority legislature out of what appears to be spite, that line is actually believable.

Most ominously, Trump is threatening to further abuse the executive clemency power by possibly issuing preemptive pardons to Musk and various White House staffers so that they cannot be held accountable for their federal crimes.

Democrats — those running for reelection, those seeking office for the first time, and those not on the ballot this year — are seeking justice.

After watching the Trump regime dismantle much of the US government and sell it off for scraps, both out of spite and for self-enrichment, people want answers. That means Congressional investigations.

“It’s talk, but if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” Trump said during the podcast interview.

One specific issue that the interviewer brought up was the idea of arresting Musk and seizing his assets.

One longs for a world where the majority of Democrats at the federal level had the kind of courage to do so, but most cling to existing power structures and capital as dearly as their GOP counterparts do.

Trump is openly offering PREEMPTIVE PARDONS to Elon Musk, Big Balls, and anyone else who might need one. “I did it for J6. I’ll do it.” https://t.co/7tIAxyJ9HF — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 2, 2026

He did this for his mob of January 6 attackers, he points out

Trump discussed hypothetically pardoning Musk and other allies, to ensure that no federal investigations can see them brought to justice.

“That’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon,” Trump claimed. President Joe Biden issued 80 pardons during his presidency, the second lowest on record for any President.

(He did issue the greatest number of commutations in over 100 years — these reduce sentences for people already convicted and sentenced, and were an effort at correcting injustices.)

One has to assume that Trump is bitter that his pet DOJ, now headed by his personal attorney, cannot maliciously prosecute Hunter Biden or Dr. Anthony Fauci for alleged “crimes.”

“I would if I needed to, sure. I wouldn’t even think about it,” Trump menaced. He added: “I did it for J6.” Yes, we know.

It is possible that Trump could issue pardons to his allies and accomplices. He did that with the criminals who attacked America on January 6, 2021. He is also doing that for political allies and for those who simply donate enough money to him and his pet causes.

Executive clemency is a broad and, we’re sorry to say, fundamentally important power. Most who wield it do so with solemn responsibility. Trump has no concept of respect for the rule of law or for right and wrong, so this is an unusual circumstance.

There are workarounds, including state-level prosecutions. Additionally, a federal pardon does not necessarily keep someone from having to testify before Congress.

Between the crimes of the Trump regime and the projected death toll of Musks’ DOGE cuts, it is grimly possible that some of these people might escape justice through pardons. One might have the same concern about ICE — every single agent of whom should be prosecuted for crimes against America. But will they?

One silver lining is that Trump is fundamentally selfish and self-absorbed, and may cling to dangling the promise of a pardon in front of everyone’s nose to keep them compliant and loyal. Through dementia or otherwise, maybe he won’t actually follow through before his time is up. Finger’s crossed!