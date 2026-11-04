Donald Trump Crashes Out as Democrats Seize Both House and Senate

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Donald Trump took to Truth Social early Wednesday after Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

The results came in on Tuesday night, handing Democrats full control of Congress and leaving Republicans without a majority in either chamber for the final two years of Trump’s term.

Trump, of course, didn’t take the news quietly.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Crossroads Arena on October 26, 2026 in Corinth, Mississippi. Trump is in Mississippi today to continue campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In his Truth Social post, he suggested he plans to make full use of his “VETO” power against whatever the new Democratic majorities try to pass.

His message to Democrats came with a catch, too. Trump congratulated the party on its wins, but in the same breath he claimed Republicans would have come out on top if his own name had been on the ballot.

He wasn’t a candidate this year, of course. Even so, he spent the final stretch of the campaign trying to drag GOP candidates across the finish line.

In the days before the election, Trump’s travel schedule turned into a mess. The Republican National Committee first announced that he would skip in-person appearances in Iowa and Kansas and instead hold a “72-hour sprint” of phone rallies meant to reach voters in nearly 20 states.

That plan didn’t last. Trump then rescheduled both rallies for Sunday, adding stops in Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, on top of the phone calls.

Both states were key targets because each had a competitive Senate race that could decide which party held the chamber. The campaign was shaped by voter frustration over affordability and Trump’s standing with the public.

Losing Congress does not end Trump’s presidency, of course. He stays in the White House, but he now faces a legislature run entirely by the opposing party.

Trump had already been bracing for that possibility. Just hours before Election Day, he sat for an interview in which he painted a grim picture of his last two years in office.

In that conversation, he vowed to veto bills that a Democratic-majority Congress might send to his desk. His Truth Social post suggests that promise is still very much on his mind.

He has also refused to sign some bills passed by the Republican-majority legislature he worked with until now, which makes the veto threat easy to believe.

The same interview raised eyebrows for another reason. Trump floated preemptive pardons for Elon Musk and various White House staffers, a move that would shield them from possible criminal prosecution even if Democrats took over the House.

With Democrats now holding both chambers, that talk of clemency is likely to get a lot more attention.

Trump also claimed in that interview that he would bring economic recovery to American families during his remaining time in office, though he offered nothing to back that up.

The new Democratic majorities will take their seats in Congress in January, setting up two years of divided government with a president who is already promising to block their agenda.