Donald Trump Calls Bill Maher a ‘Complete and Total Loser’ in 1,300-Word Rant

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The relationship between Donald Trump and Bill Maher has always been a complicated one.

And it took a turn for the bizarre on Sunday night when Trump fired off a post of more than 1,300 words aimed squarely at the Real Time host.

The exact word count varies by report, but most outlets agree that it was one of Trump’s longest tirades ever.

Either way, it’s a record. TMZ reports that it’s the longest social media post Trump has ever written.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump held the luncheon to honor first responders from across the country. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president didn’t bother easing into it. “Let’s talk about this complete and total loser, Bill Maher,” the post began.

From there, Trump went after Maher’s show and the network that airs it. “He’s got a low rated show on equally low rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a network of quality and excitement,” he wrote.

The timing is what makes this one so jarring. The rant landed just days after Trump invited the comic to a White House dinner.

And Maher actually praised Trump on Friday’s Real Time and invited former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as his first guess.

Still, Trump lashed out at Maher, calling him a “major pothead” and alleging that he was drunk at their dinner.

“He looked like hell this time,” Trump said. “Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House.”

Trump also claimed that Maher lied about the length of their latest meeting (he says it lasted two hours, not four) and that he repeatedly “begged” him to go on his show.

It’s hardly the first time Trump’s online commentary has made news this year. And this story probably won’t get as much traction as his alien revelation or his outlandish comments involving Iran.

But this rant is noteworthy because it’s so unexpected.

In recent months, the formerly liberal Maher has been accused of carrying water for Trump and defending some of his administration’s most controversial policies.

Now, he’s learning a lesson that many past Trump sycophants have already learned the hard way:

If your loyalty to Trump wavers for even a moment, he’ll blast you with the same harsh words he hurls at his worst critics.