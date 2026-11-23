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President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share a list of what he considers the biggest wins of his administration, and one item jumped off the page: he claimed he has “ended transgender insanity.”

The post was part of another social media spree from the president, and it ran through a series of sweeping accomplishments that Trump is claiming for himself.

Along with the transgender line, Trump’s list touted fully securing the border and defeating the inflation he says he inherited from the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump takes part in arrival honors with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (not pictured) at Malacanang Palace on November 18, 2026 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

He also claimed credit for rebuilding the entire federal law enforcement apparatus, rebalancing global trade and rebuilding the military.

The “transgender insanity” phrase drew the most attention, and it isn’t new territory for Trump. He has repeatedly used similar derogatory language when attacking transgender rights and policies that recognize gender identity.

The claim broadly refers to his administration’s moves on transgender identity, gender-affirming healthcare, and how gender identity is recorded in official government documents.

Those policies reflect Trump’s long-held position that the federal government should recognize only two sexes, male and female, based on biological sex rather than gender identity.

The White House has used the same language before. In March 2026, it put out a press release titled “President Trump Ended Democrats’ ‘Transgender for Everybody’ Insanity.”

That release framed the policies Trump opposes as “radical leftist ideology” and “gender ideology,” and set them against what it called the biological truth that there are only two immutable sexes.

Critics and LGBTQ+ advocates have slammed the phrase as stigmatizing, inflammatory rhetoric aimed at transgender people.

The policies themselves have faced legal challenges, with advocates arguing that the measures discriminate against transgender Americans.

Trump’s inflation boast was also a shot at his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom he blamed for the price hikes he says he has now defeated.

The numbers tell a more modest story. The annual inflation rate in the first year of Trump’s second term was reportedly 2.68%, only a slight dip from the 2.89% rate during Biden’s last year in office.

Inflation then rose after the US-Iran war began in February 2026, pushing up the cost of fuel, consumer goods and groceries.

The country was dealing with soaring fuel prices heading into the midterm elections, which makes the victory lap a tough sell for a lot of voters.

Trump wasn’t the only one singing his praises. Stephen Miller, the newly appointed White House Chief of Staff, rattled off his own version of the list during a short speech at a press conference.

“President Trump [is] the first president in history to achieve net deregulation, ended DEI, ended transgender insanity, fully secured the border, record deportations, record low crime, record low murder rate,” Miller said.

He kept going from there, adding “record production of American fossil fuels, record production of American coal, the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the 1970s.”

Miller’s list echoed Trump’s word for word on the transgender claim, a sign the line has become a go-to talking point for the administration.

The bragging comes at an awkward moment for the president. The 2026 midterm results are in, though the newly elected officials haven’t been sworn in yet.

It also follows a rough stretch on the world stage. Just days earlier, Trump greeted Vladimir Putin as ‘my friend’ at a summit in Shenzhen, China, where he met with Putin and Xi Jinping and was spotted falling asleep during talks.

Trump lit up when he spotted the Russian leader at that summit, announcing, “Who is he? He’s my friend,” before walking over to greet him.

Now he’s back on Truth Social, where his list of wins and the “transgender insanity” line in particular continue to draw fire from critics and LGBTQ+ advocates.

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