Barack Obama Triggers Donald Trump Meltdown After ‘Cheesecake Factory’ Riff

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Over the weekend, a piece of observational humor cut to the heart of the ongoing defilement of the White House.

While Donald Trump obsessed over Nicki Minaj’s booty, Former POTUS Barack Obama compared Trump’s gauche gold-plated makeover to if “Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”

This ignited a firestorm of backlash from conservatives, accusing Obama of being a snob for the comparison. Even Trump complained, multiple times, lashing out in anger.

But there is something very odd about the complaints. See if you can spot it.

Barack Obama speaks at a â€œGet Out the Vote” rally in support of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on October 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

‘He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory’

President Obama is not currently running for office. He is, however, campaigning for those who are.

While in Ohio, he addressed the crowd, commenting on the demolition of the White House’s East Wing and Trump’s aspirations of erecting a hideous ballroom larger than the White House itself.

Trump has also paved over the historic Rose Garden and brags to anyone who will listen about his absurd helicopter landing pad.

Even of the parts of “the people’s house” that Trump has not actively destroyed, he has desecrated. He has put hideous gold plaques and tacky lettering on walls. The Oval Office looks so ugly that many Americans hope that the next President will publicly throw out these ugly ornaments to return some dignity to the office.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory,” Obama said accurately to the Ohio crowd.

For those unfamiliar, Saddam Hussein — a brutal dictator notorious for oppressing and killing his own people and invading his neighbors before he was overthrown and executed — kept a gaudy palace for himself.

The As-Salam palace may have cost as much as $1 billion back in the late ’90s when he commissioned it. That would be a lot of money today, but it was even more at the time.

If you check out the interior, you can see that it does appear to strongly correspond to Donald Trump’s deranged sense of decor.

Meanwhile, The Cheesecake Factory has a famously bizarre (and fascinating) aesthetic. There are entire essays about the hodgepodge approach to decor.

Obama wasn’t making fun of The Cheesecake Factory or its patrons. He’s saying that Trump has been actively making the White House tacky and ugly, which is true.

Trump’s so jealous… Obama packed the crowds in Ohio and Michigan yesterday, and Trump responds with this unhinged Truth Social meltdown. Today, Trump has to show up in Michigan to campaign for Mike Rogers, after Obama brought down the house. 🍿



[image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) October 25, 2026 at 6:35 AM

Are Trump and conservatives mad about the wrong thing? (Yes)

The backlash from conservative pundits has been swift and, for the most part, very funny.

For no reason whatsoever, these folks have been proclaiming that The Cheesecake Factory is the height of American culture, or that this is “why Democrats lost the working class.”

Ostensibly apolitical individuals have lashed out, saying that they would beg to go to The Cheesecake Factory as children. They took this as a personal offense.

(The literacy crisis in our country has seldom been so apparent.)

Folks, you can enjoy a restaurant without thinking that its decor is fancy, and without thinking that the White House should look like a deranged mass-murdering dictator decorated it.

Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: "He's not a smart guy. He's not smart at all … for you to say it's a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 26, 2026 at 5:05 PM

Trump, too, has lashed out at Obama, defending his choice in decor and complaining that he and only he has the power to notice which parts of the White House require maintenance, upkeep, and redecorating.

But you’ll probably notice that none of these absolute clowns have really touched upon the Saddam Hussein comparison.

One of the most brutal monsters of the past half-century’s name was invoked in the very accurate description, and Trump and his toadies seem unbothered. It’s the mention of The Cheesecake Factory that has them up in arms.

It’s sad that this story has dominated headlines right after the latest new-to-the-public disclosure about more credible rape allegations against Trump linked to the Epstein Files.

But President Obama’s goal was to remind people to go vote. If you haven’t voted yet, please make sure that you have a plan to go vote. Prepare for voter suppression and more, and make sure that your voice is heard.