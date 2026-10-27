Donald Trump Accused of Raping Beatrice Keul in 1993; President Denies Allegations

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Donald Trump is facing another serious sexual assault allegation.

This time, the claim comes from a former Miss Switzerland contestant who says the president raped her at New York City’s Plaza Hotel in 1993.

Beatrice Keul, who was 24 at the time, detailed the alleged assault in a report released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on October 26.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to an election rally at Alico Arena on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus on October 23, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The report examines Trump’s past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that beauty pageants provided opportunities to target vulnerable young women.

According to the report, Keul was working as a model and financial services professional when she was recruited by Jill Harth to participate in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant.

During a press luncheon at the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, he allegedly offered to help Keul obtain a U.S. visa and gain admission to New York University.

Epstein reportedly approached Keul shortly afterward, introducing himself as Trump’s best friend and offering to arrange travel and accommodations. He also allegedly invited her to a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

What happened later that day, however, forms the most disturbing part of Keul’s account.

A Trump representative allegedly invited her upstairs to meet with the businessman. Believing the encounter could help advance her career and educational ambitions, Keul accepted.

According to the congressional report, she alleged that Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her inside the suite, leaving her with bleeding and bruising. Keul reportedly described the alleged assault as brutal.

The report further states that Trump repeated his offers to help with her visa and university admission afterward, while allegedly pressuring her to remain silent.

“The show must go on,” he reportedly told her, according to the account presented in the report.

Keul allegedly completed the pageant while in a state of fear, partly because her passport had been taken upon her arrival in the United States. She subsequently returned to Switzerland and declined to participate in another Trump-sponsored competition in Hawaii.

Several months later, Trump allegedly contacted her in Switzerland and again offered to help her relocate to the United States. She declined.

The White House has forcefully denied the allegations.

“This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said, according to People.

Bis also maintained that Trump had been “fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.”

Keul’s allegations have not been established in court, and Trump has not been charged with a crime in connection with her claims.

The report also references other allegations against Trump, including a 1997 sexual assault lawsuit filed by Harth. It comes amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past associations with Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

Trump has also faced a separate civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. In 2023, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, awarding her $5 million. Trump has denied wrongdoing in connection with her allegations.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.