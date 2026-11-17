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Donald Trump is facing accusations of racism after telling NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor that she would never notice broken windows “from where you come from” during an exchange outside the White House.

Alcindor, a Black journalist of Haitian descent, had asked the president about his priorities. Trump answered with a remark about her background, and a clip of the moment spread quickly online.

The exchange started with a question about the nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel days earlier.

President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to The Blast, Alcindor asked what Trump would say to critics who think he has been too focused on construction projects in Washington, D.C., while the country’s aviation system was struggling.

Trump had already weighed in on the travel meltdown over the weekend, when Donald Trump blamed the flight chaos on a ‘bunch of old broken stuff’ and pointed to aging air traffic control equipment.

On Monday, he brushed off the criticism of his renovation projects and insisted they barely take up his time. He also stressed that some of the work is privately funded.

“This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it,” Trump said.

He pointed to upgrades around the White House grounds, including the helipad, as examples of the work being done. Then he turned the conversation toward the condition of the building itself.

“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump said.

“Listen to me. I know you don’t see dirt,” he continued, “but if you’d take a look at the White House, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come from.”

Trump did not explain what he meant by the reference to where Alcindor came from.

As Alcindor kept pressing him, the president got more personal. “You’re so pathetic. You don’t have talent,” Trump told her. Some reports say he also called her a “loser.”

A clip of the exchange was shared on X by journalist Aaron Rupar, where it circulated widely and drew a wave of criticism from journalists and political commentators.

Critics took the remark as a suggestion that Alcindor came from a place where dirt and damaged buildings are normal. Many also questioned why her background came up at all in a conversation about the administration’s priorities.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan was among the most blunt. “So @Yamiche is from Florida. Her parents are from Haiti. Trump is a racist and white supremacist and there is simply no debate about that,” Hasan wrote.

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev zeroed in on the phrase “broken windows” itself, which shares its name with a controversial policing theory.

“Of all the racist things he’s said, invoking the racist ‘broken windows’ theory while talking to a Black journalist must be one of the worst,” Grozev wrote.

Legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold made a similar point. “Trump implying award winning Black reporter is used to living with dirt and broken windows,” he commented.

Alcindor addressed the encounter on social media, where she shared the question she had asked the president along with his response, including the lines about dirt, broken windows and where she came from.

Her post kept the focus on what she had actually asked, which was about the administration’s priorities in the wake of the aviation disruptions.

Fellow journalists rallied around her. Former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta praised her reporting, writing, “Nice work as always Yamiche.”

The blowup has also renewed attention on how Trump treats female journalists who challenge him in public. The president has previously gone after reporters in personal terms when questioned about his administration, including disputes over their questions, their demeanor and their reporting.

It’s been a busy stretch for Trump’s feuds with the press. On the same day as the Alcindor exchange, Trump raged at 60 Minutes over its Iran drone report, writing on Truth Social that “the new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors.”

The White House renovation projects at the center of Alcindor’s question have sparked their own debate over the administration’s spending and how much of the president’s attention goes to improvements around the executive residence.

Trump has defended the projects as worthwhile and has argued that they don’t distract him from his responsibilities as president.

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