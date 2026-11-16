Donald & Melania Trump Are Living 'Emotionally Separate' Lives, Expert Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Relationship therapist Terri DiMatteo believes Donald and Melania Trump are living in a state of “emotional and relational separation,” and she says the first lady’s “usefulness” to her husband may have changed.

DiMatteo shared her take on the couple in a recent interview, as The Blast reports. To be clear, this is one expert’s opinion about the marriage, not a reported split.

Melania has been noticeably absent from Washington and from many events involving Donald, and that’s fueled plenty of chatter about the state of their 21-year marriage.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Yearâ€™s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DiMatteo’s analysis centers on what she describes as the dynamics of a marriage with a narcissistic partner.

“Marriages involving a narcissistic spouse can be black and white, all good or all bad, valuable or devalued, useful or useless, ally or threat,” she said.

“When a spouse’s usefulness changes, the relationship can change with it,” DiMatteo added. “This is what we are seeing with the Trumps.”

But she was careful not to predict a divorce.

“The question of ‘what happens next?’ is not necessarily a question of divorce,” she explained.

According to DiMatteo, a spouse in that position may keep up the “façade of the marriage” for as long as the relationship serves a purpose, even while the partner continues to be devalued behind the scenes.

She also suggested that the couple’s public appearances together don’t prove much about what happens in private. In her view, they show two people “managing what the marriage looks like to the outside world.”

DiMatteo weighed in on reports that Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms, too. She said the arrangement reveals “very little” on its own but could point to “emotional and relational separation.”

The most eyebrow-raising part of her analysis? Her claim that Melania may know things her husband would rather keep quiet.

“The spouse knows,” DiMatteo said. “Melania knows the secrets of Trump. The things he has done, his associations, the things he wants hidden. This makes her dangerous to him.”

She clarified that she wasn’t describing any kind of open conflict. The so-called threat, she said, comes from proximity and “access to the person behind the public façade.”

“She knows the private person, the history, the dealings, the associations, the misdeeds, the wrongdoings, the illicit behavior, the vulnerabilities and the contradictions,” she continued.

DiMatteo argued that this can make a spouse “uniquely threatening” to a narcissistic partner, “not because she is directly threatening him, but because she possesses knowledge that an outsider does not, that he fears exposure of.”

She believes that dynamic makes the “winding-down of a narcissistic relationship” especially complicated, which could help explain why a marriage that’s allegedly lacking in emotional connection keeps going.

DiMatteo’s comments came in response to claims from author Michael Wolff, whose reporting has done a lot to stoke speculation about the first couple.

Wolff has claimed that “Trump and his wife barely speak,” and that “There is hardly even the pretense that she lives in the White House.”

He also described the pair as functionally “separated,” saying they don’t inhabit “a marriage as we define marriage.”

Wolff alleged that the Trumps sleep in separate bedrooms as well, calling the setup “awkward” and claiming it became “more difficult and more confusing” after Melania moved into the White House.

Perhaps most notably, Wolff said White House aides believe the marriage has hit its “lowest point since the Stormy Daniels trial,” adding, “and that was very low.”

DiMatteo isn’t the only expert weighing in. Relationship expert Gemma Logan also suggested the marriage may not be in a good place, based on the reports about the couple.

“A marriage where two people are reportedly barely speaking is clearly not in a healthy place,” Logan said. “Communication is the heartbeat of any long-term relationship.”

Logan said a lack of communication can leave couples living “parallel lives rather than a shared one,” and that partners who “barely speak” may stop feeling emotionally connected even when they spend time together.

For now, Donald and Melania remain married, and the claims about the state of their relationship come from outside observers and reports rather than from the couple themselves.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources