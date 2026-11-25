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Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton has revealed why the late country legend pulled away from her family and friends in the final months of her life.

In a new interview published Tuesday, Stella explained that Dolly didn’t want her loved ones to watch her decline as her cancer battle progressed (via Page Six).

“I walked through the journey with her, but as she got more and more frail, she didn’t want me to see her that way,” Stella said.

Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

She went on to describe the thinking behind her sister’s choice, and it says a lot about the kind of person Dolly was.

“She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset, crying,” Stella explained. “She was sparing all of us the pain of watching that.”

Dolly died on August 25 at the age of 80. She never disclosed what type of cancer she was battling.

Even as she stayed out of view, Dolly kept in touch. Stella, 77, recalled that the two sisters had a standing tradition of talking on the phone every Tuesday for as long as Dolly wanted to chat.

Those calls continued even when Dolly traveled overseas for treatment. Stella said her sister phoned her while undergoing an experimental treatment in Frankfurt, Germany, last year.

Stella also shared that she has held on to the final voicemail Dolly left her before she died.

The interview touched on more than one loss. Stella’s brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, died in July, just weeks before Dolly.

“It’s not that I feel that they left me or that I lost them. I know exactly where they are,” Stella said of her late siblings.

“They’re with Mama and Daddy, so I’m at peace with that,” she continued, referring to their parents, Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Parton. “But that doesn’t mean that I don’t get sad.”

Dolly was one of 12 siblings, and Stella has been one of the most open members of the family about her grief since the singer’s death.

Back in September, Stella sat down with Gayle King and revealed that Dolly’s final request to her was for “prayer.”

During that conversation, Stella suggested that her sister didn’t always put her health first, because she was “always working.”

“Even until the last conversation I had with her, she was working,” Stella said at the time. “That was her passion.”

She also revealed that many of Dolly’s own relatives didn’t know about her cancer battle before she died.

“Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it,” Stella said. “She didn’t want a lot of the family worried about it.”

That fits with what Stella is saying now. Dolly kept her illness private from the public, and she kept her decline private from many of the people closest to her.

Dolly’s work ethic held up right to the end. Earlier this month, Dolly’s last recorded song, “Torn,” was released as a duet with Bono, closing out U2’s new album, Carnaval de Luz.

The ballad, which was released in both a rock version and a country version, is about a family torn apart. Dolly’s own family has reportedly been caught up in legal battles over her estate since her death.

Tributes have kept pouring in over the past few months. Most recently, Miley Cyrus described a “sign” from Dolly Parton’s spirit during her Hollywood Bowl residency in Los Angeles.

“She’s right here beside me every day,” Miley, Dolly’s goddaughter, told the crowd. “I feel her more now than ever.”

For Stella, the memories are a little closer to home: a weekly phone call, a sister who called from Germany mid-treatment, and one last voicemail she has no plans to delete.

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