Dolly Parton’s Last Recorded Song ‘Torn’ With U2 Is Out Now

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Dolly Parton’s last recorded song is out now, and it’s a duet with Bono.

The track, titled “Torn,” was released on Friday as the closing song on U2’s new album, Carnaval de Luz.

The record is the band’s 16th studio album, and it arrived on Island Records the same day. That means Dolly quite literally gets the final word on the project.

Fans also have options when it comes to how they hear her final performance. “Torn” was released in two versions, a rock take and a country take, Deadline reports.

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The song itself is an emotional ballad about a family torn apart. Dolly and Bono trade lines about a “family at war,” and the lyrics also touch on a divided nation.

Listeners have been reading the track as a metaphor for the country’s politically split landscape. Two voices from very different corners of music meeting in the middle of a song about division is a fitting way to close the album.

The family theme has also landed with extra weight for another reason. Dolly’s own family has reportedly been fractured by legal battles tied to her estate in the months since her death.

There’s no indication the lyrics were written about any of that, but the timing has not gone unnoticed by fans.

“Torn” is believed to be the last song Dolly ever recorded. She died in August at the age of 80.

Her passing set off a wave of tributes from across the entertainment world, and they haven’t slowed down since.

Last month, Carrie Underwood performed at the CMA’s Dolly Parton tribute in Nashville. The event, CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, brought together a lineup of stars to honor the country icon’s career.

Dolly’s goddaughter has been especially open about her grief. During her Hollywood Bowl residency, Miley Cyrus said she feels Dolly’s presence “more now than ever”.

“She’s right here beside me every day,” Miley told the crowd in Los Angeles.

“Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart,” she added.

Miley also shared that she had only seen her “Aunt Dolly” perform live once in her entire life, and that it happened at the very same venue.

“Torn” isn’t the only posthumous project from Dolly, either. She wrote a book before she died, and Dolly’s secret memoir sold for $13 million after a bidding war among publishers.

Grand Central reportedly won the book, though there were disputes about the final figure, with some claiming the upfront amount was lower but came with higher royalties than the usual split.

There’s no word yet on when that memoir will hit shelves or what Dolly chose to reveal in it. She was famously private about certain parts of her life, so readers are expecting it to be a major release.

In the meantime, the music is doing the talking. The duet with Bono gives fans one last chance to hear new material from the woman behind “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

More tributes are already on the way. Broadway star Megan Hilty is set to perform a Dolly Parton tribute at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

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