Dolly Parton Memoir Sold After (Secret) Bidding War: What Will She Reveal?

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Not even her tragic passing can keep her from working “9 to 5.”

The late great Dolly Parton has received an award, starred in a commercial, and spiritually visited Miley Cyrus.

Now it has been revealed that she penned a memoir before she died. She knew that she was sick, after all.

After a heated and secret bidding war, the book has sold for a hefty sum. What will Dolly share posthumously?

Dolly Parton performs on February 8, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We all want to read this memoir

Page Six reports that Dolly’s secret posthumous memoir has sold for $13 million.

This followed an intense yet secret bidding war among publishers.

Dolly passed away in the middle of August at the age of 80.

At this time, we do not know when Dolly wrote her memoir. We can also only guess at its contents.

However, Dolly was an internationally beloved figure who kept some aspects of her life very private. The book is all but guaranteed to be a smash hit.

According to the report, literary agency Folio sold the publishing rights to Dolly’s memoir.

Notably, Folio previously did similar work for Dolly’s Songteller: My Life in Lyrics back in 2023.

Apparently, the bidding began with a $12 million offer — which, given the layers of secrecy, prompted skepticism and confusion among some publishers.

However, reports say that Grand Central ended up bidding $13 million and “won the book.”

(There are disputes about that number, as some say that the amount was lower but that the royalties will be higher than the usual 50/50 split.)

What will the memoir contain?

Dolly led an extraordinary life. She was an actress, a singer, she had her own theme park.

She was also a cultural icon, beloved by many generations. All generations, really.

To many, Dolly’s philanthropy — trying to make the world a better place rather than worse, which we know sounds like a foreign concept when we think of most of the ultra-rich today — was the most important aspect of her life.

At the same time, she kept most details of her TIME-year marriage to Carl Dean private.

Dolly’s memoir could have a lot of insights to share. And then, of course, there are potentially more polarizing topics.

In life, Dolly avoided partisanship. She even turned down the Presidential Medal of Honor three times.

People know that Dolly was probably left-leaning politically. She was a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, of Black Lives Matter. Her program that sent free books to children changed lives and boosted literacy. She donated $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research.

Her beloved sister, Stella Parton, is an outspoken leftist. She has said that this has alienated the Trump crowd, even within the world of Country music.

Some wonder if Dolly will share her political views, explicitly, in her memoir. Others hope that she does not — as her ability to be political through charity and support without appearing partisan helped her achieve her beloved status.

Meanwhile, other speculate that she could comment on feuds, grudges, and which awful people may have crossed her path over the years. Dolly was a delight, but that doesn’t mean that everyone with whom she worked was the same.