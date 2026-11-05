Diddy’s Twin Daughters Call Him ‘Best Dad Ever’ on Prison Birthday

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Well, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still behind bars following one of the wildest celebrity downfalls in history.

(It’s been a rocky few years for members of the Get Him to the Greek cast.)

But in spite of his crimes and apparent lack of remorse, the disgraced music mogul was still celebrated by his family on his birthday.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Diddu’s twin daughters, Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs, honored their father on his 57th birthday on Wednesday, calling him the “best dad ever” in an Instagram tribute while he remains behind bars.

The sisters shared the heartfelt post on the disgraced mogul’s big day, and they made it clear that his absence was weighing on them.

“Wish we could celebrate with you,” the twins wrote in their message to their dad (via OK! magazine).

Jessie and D’Lila weren’t the only Combs kids to send birthday love to their father this week.

Diddy’s youngest daughter, 4-year-old Love, also shared a special message for him as he serves his prison sentence.

The video was posted to Love’s Instagram account, and in it, the little girl had a question for her dad.

“When are you going to come visit me?” Love asked.

The tributes show that Diddy’s family is still standing by him, even as his time in prison has been anything but quiet.

Diddy is now serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, a low-security facility in New Jersey, where he has made headlines repeatedly over the past few months.

In late September, reports emerged claiming that Diddy had been living in relative luxury behind bars.

He reportedly had fellow inmates cooking and cleaning for him, along with massages on demand and access to a stash of premium liquor.

Photos also surfaced that allegedly showed Diddy with a contraband cellphone, which he reportedly used to scroll social media and view sexually explicit photos sent to him by a former girlfriend.

The fallout was swift. Diddy was sent to solitary confinement for rule violations, and the Bureau of Prisons later updated his scheduled release.

According to BOP records, Diddy’s release date was pushed back from January 21, 2028 to March 2, 2028.

That means the rapper is set to spend at least one more birthday in federal custody before he gets out.

The drama didn’t end there. In October, Diddy was reportedly rushed to a hospital after suffering a head injury inside the prison.

He was transported by ambulance from Fort Dix around 1 a.m. on a Saturday and returned before 7 a.m. Sources said the injury was not life-threatening and that he was conscious and speaking when he came back.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances,” his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said at the time. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Days later, reports claimed that the injury came from a fight with fellow inmate Christopher Coke, a Jamaican drug lord better known as “Dudus,” who has been serving a 23-year sentence since 2012.

Coke was reportedly among the inmates affected when prison officials conducted raids and confiscated cellphones after the perks allegations surfaced, and he allegedly blamed Diddy for the crackdown.

The fight reportedly happened during Diddy’s daily break outside the restricted housing unit, where he was already being held over the alleged perks.

Following the alleged altercation, both men were placed in the prison’s Special Housing Unit, where inmates can be held in solitary confinement.

Against that backdrop, his kids’ birthday messages offered a rare bit of good news for the music mogul.

With his release currently set for March 2028, Diddy still has more than a year to go before he can answer Love’s question in person.