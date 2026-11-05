Dean Norris’ Secret Divorce Revealed Amid $1 Million Bankruptcy Filing

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Breaking Bad star Dean Norris and his wife, Bridget Norris, are divorcing, and news of the split surfaced this week alongside a reported $1 million bankruptcy filing.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Bridget is the one who filed for divorce from the actor.

The outlet reports that the couple is working through the end of their marriage while dealing with serious financial issues at the same time.

Dean Norris attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Carry-On” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The divorce had flown under the radar until now, as did the financial troubles.

That’s a lot of drama to land all at once for a family that has kept a relatively low profile over the years.

Dean and Bridget have been together for more than two decades. Reports vary on the exact length of the marriage, with figures ranging from 23 to 25 years.

The pair share five children together.

Bridget is a former entertainment lawyer, which gives her a working knowledge of the industry her husband has spent his career in.

The financial side of the story is what makes this split stand out from the usual Hollywood breakup.

The bankruptcy filing reportedly involves about $1 million, a figure that has been attached to the case in coverage of the divorce.

Divorces involving a long marriage and a large family are rarely simple, and the added layer of a bankruptcy case is likely to make the process even more complicated for both sides.

Dean is best known for his work on Breaking Bad, the hit series that made him a familiar face to millions of viewers.

It’s been a difficult year for the show’s cast, with Norris’ co-star, RJ Mitte, dying by suicide last month.

The marriage, by contrast, stayed largely out of the spotlight for most of its run, which may explain why the split went unnoticed until the court paperwork became public.

The divorce case is now moving forward, with the bankruptcy filing playing out at the same time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.