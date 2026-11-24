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He’s had enough.

The most recent backlash against Dax Shepard once again claims that he’s “abusive” to wife Kristen Bell.

This isn’t Kristen saying this. This isn’t Kristen’s friends or family or neighbors saying this. It’s “fans” taking their words and running with them.

Shepard is responding to the ongoing outcry. He’s had enough.

‘Armchair Expert’ podcast host Dax Shepard feels maligned online once again. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘This was actually me complimenting Kristen’

On his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard spoke to Monica Padman, his co-host, about the ongoing issue.

“Kristen had a joke years ago on an anniversary,” he recalled. “We were watching Dateline one time, and you know, everyone kills their rich spouse.”

Shepard clarified: “This was actually me complimenting Kristen … So we’re watching it, and I go, you know, ‘I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, but I’m not going to.'”

He continued: “And she said that was one of the most romantic things anyone said to her. So she posts that.”

Sometimes, people mischaracterize the cause of backlash towards them. Shepard, however, got this right.

“Someone all of a sudden’s like, ‘Oh, it’s domestic abuse awareness month.’ Then she’s on the Today show and now we’re in this big thing,” Shepard described.

“And,” he lamented, “then this whole cottage industry of women defending Kristen that I’m like, I’m an abusive, dangerous man.”

Padman then suggested that he was “in a depression right now.”

Shepard expressed: “One of the elements is a media storm about this continuing narrative that I’m an abusive husband, which is, like, very offensive.”

It’s fair to say that they could have been more sensitive about what they shared. It’s really not fair to take Bell’s own words to claim that Shepard’s lighthearted joke was a sinister threat.

Is this really about something else?

Look, we wouldn’t call ourselves Jax fans. We’re not Jaxmaxxers or whatever.

Many remain haunted by the Armchair Expert interview with Jonathan Van Ness from a couple of years ago, which led to questions about whether Shepard is transphobic or was merely playing “devil’s advocate” for some reason.

(That episode received some particularly heavy edits, leading to widespread speculation about how much worse the footage that never aired might have been — though that is speculation.)

But tanking his own public image with a bad interview is a fair topic.

Taking his wife’s romantic shout-out to him and weaponizing it against him is not. It kinds of makes us wonder how much of this is because Bell is more widely beloved … a fact that we don’t think that Shepard would dispute.

Obviously, anyone could be suffering in private — or be privately evil. But, as far as we know, Shepard and Bell are not in an abusive marriage.

Their problem appears to be oversharing. Which sucks. They’d clearly like to share their marriage, and fans clearly would like to continue keeping up with their marriage.

But as long as people who lack common sense or basic literacy continue to misconstrue their words, they can’t really do that without blowback.

Accusing Shepard of being insensitive is fair and can even be true.

But plenty of people have inside jokes that are not sincere threats, and no reasonable person would believe otherwise. Unfortunately, the internet is full of unreasonable people.

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