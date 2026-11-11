Dave Portnoy Unloads on Sofia Franklyn in Brutal Takedown: ‘I Hate Her Guts’

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Dave Portnoy isn’t interested in making peace with Sofia Franklyn.

In fact, the Barstool Sports founder has some rather strong feelings about his former colleague, and he’s apparently done keeping them to himself.

During an appearance on the “The Toast” podcast with Claudia and Jackie Oshry, Portnoy discussed his long-running feud with Franklyn, making it abundantly clear that their relationship isn’t getting better anytime soon.

Dave Portnoy attends Dave Portnoy In Conversation With Erika Ayers Badan: Cancel Me If You Can at 92NY on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“I have no relationship with her. I hate her guts,” Portnoy said, according to Page Six.

So, that’s probably not the start of a beautiful friendship.

Portnoy explained that his animosity toward Franklyn stems from her alleged involvement in connecting a woman with Business Insider, which published reports in 2021 and 2022 featuring women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The allegations included claims of violent sexual behavior and nonconsensual filming.

Portnoy denied the accusations, maintaining that his encounters with the women were consensual. He subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication, but the case was dismissed.

According to Portnoy, Franklyn also allegedly attempted to gather damaging information about him through Instagram while the two were feuding.

He claimed that a woman he had previously been involved with later told him that Franklyn helped facilitate her approach to Business Insider.

Franklyn has not publicly responded to Portnoy’s latest comments.

The renewed hostility comes as Franklyn promotes her recently released memoir, Daddy Issues, which arrived in bookstores on November 10.

The book revisits her complicated history with Portnoy and her former “Call Her Daddy” co-host, Alex Cooper. The two women launched the popular podcast through Barstool Sports in 2018 before their professional and personal relationship spectacularly imploded amid contract negotiations in 2020.

Cooper ultimately remained with Barstool, retaining the show’s intellectual property, while Franklyn went her separate way.

Cooper eventually moved the podcast to Spotify and later signed a lucrative deal with SiriusXM. Franklyn launched her own podcast, “Sofia with an F.”

The former co-hosts have continued trading accusations about what actually happened behind the scenes, with Franklyn now offering her version of events in her memoir.

Portnoy has also revisited the fallout in his own book, Cancel Me If You Can, including allegations about the women potentially using sexual misconduct claims to escape their Barstool contracts. Those claims have also been disputed.

With Franklyn’s memoir finally on shelves, the old “Call Her Daddy” drama is getting another round of attention.

And if Portnoy’s latest appearance is any indication, he has absolutely no interest in letting bygones be bygones.

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