Daniel Radcliffe Will Skip HBO's Harry Potter Series: 'Eight Hours Is A Lot'

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Daniel Radcliffe says he might not watch HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, the new adaptation of the franchise that made him a household name.

The actor opened up about the show in a new interview with the Associated Press, and he was refreshingly honest about whether it will make his watchlist.

“I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly,” Daniel said.

Daniel Radcliffe attends Netflix’s “Steps” World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on November 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“I’ve watched, I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already… and also I don’t watch any TV… eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

So it’s less a snub than a scheduling issue. The man spent the better part of a decade playing the Boy Who Lived, and he’s apparently not much of a TV binger to begin with.

Daniel didn’t say he’s against the series, and he didn’t rule out tuning in at some point. He simply isn’t sure the new show will be part of his viewing habits.

That marks a bit of a shift in tone. Daniel has previously sounded excited about HBO’s take on the story, and plenty of fans had assumed he’d be first in line to see how it turned out.

While he may not be watching, Daniel still had kind words for his successor. Dominic McLaughlin plays the title role in the HBO adaptation, stepping into the round glasses and lightning-bolt scar Daniel made famous on the big screen.

When asked whether he had any guidance for the young actor, Daniel made it clear he’s happy to stay out of the way, saying McLaughlin “doesn’t need any advice from me” (via Variety).

He sent his well wishes to the new Harry, and he explained that he wants the young star to find his own way in the role rather than following in anyone’s footsteps.

It’s a gracious approach from someone who knows exactly what it’s like to carry one of the biggest franchises in entertainment history at a young age.

Daniel grew up in front of the cameras as Harry, and he has spent the years since the films wrapped building a career well beyond Hogwarts.

Letting the new cast make the material their own, without the original Harry hovering over them, seems to be the point.

HBO’s series adapts the beloved book franchise for television, with a new cast taking over the roles that Daniel and his co-stars brought to life in the original movies.

The network can likely count on millions of Potter fans streaming the show when it arrives. Daniel, at least for now, may not be among them.

As for Dominic, the new Harry has the blessing of the old one, even if he shouldn’t expect Daniel to be live-tweeting the episodes.

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