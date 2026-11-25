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Ezra Frech and his pro partner Daniella Karagach won Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the end of a three-hour finale on ABC.

The victory makes Ezra, a Paralympian, the first amputee to ever win the competition.

Ezra had talked about that exact possibility before the finale. He told the outlet that becoming the show’s first amputee champion would be “very, very special.”

Ezra Frech made history on DWTS Tuesday night! (ABC/YouTube)

“Of course, getting the opportunity to make the finale, to win the show, to get to represent the disabled community in that way and become the first amputee to win Dancing With the Stars would be very, very special,” he said.

He added that it “would mean a lot to myself and hopefully to all people with disabilities and the community as a whole.”

Five couples made it to the final night. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov finished in second place, while Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold landed in third.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik came in fourth, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas placed fifth.

That last result may sting for Maura fans. She and Mark earned perfect scores in all three rounds, as did Ezra and Amber, which means the trio of top couples all walked into the vote with matching 90s from the judges.

The finale was split into three rounds. First up was the judges’ choice, where each judge picked a dance style for one of the celebrities to perform.

Amber and Pasha, Maura and Mark, and Ezra and Daniella all scored a perfect 30 in that round. Connor followed with a 28, and Tatyana scored a 27.

Next came the instant dance challenge, in which the couples didn’t learn their style or song until minutes before performing live. Amber, Maura and Ezra once again scored 30s, Tatyana repeated her 27 with an instant jive, and Connor picked up a 25 for his instant cha cha.

The night closed with the freestyle round, where anything goes.

Ezra and Daniella danced their freestyle to Linkin Park’s “Numb.” Ezra started the routine without his prosthetic, and after he put it back on, it slipped off in the middle of the dance.

The pair recovered quickly. They were joined onstage by wheelchair dancers and finished the routine holding another prosthetic, a nod to Ezra’s larger journey, and the judges gave them a 30.

Amber’s freestyle honored the figure skating routine she performed at the 2026 Olympics, set to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and “Music.” Fellow Team USA skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates joined her on the floor, and she earned a perfect score.

Maura and Mark also scored a 30 for a glamorous number set to Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” along with “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill.”

Connor and Rylee recreated Tom Holland’s famous Lip Sync Battle performance of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” complete with a copy of the Spider-Man star’s outfit and fake rain on the ballroom floor. That one earned a 29.

Tatyana and Jan closed out their run with a medley of Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher” and Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow,” scoring a 28. Both were in tears afterward, and part of Jan’s post-dance comments was cut from the broadcast because he reportedly let an expletive slip.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough hosted the finale, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli on the judges’ panel.

The hosts revealed that 86 million votes were cast in the finale alone. The winner was decided by combining the judges’ scores with those viewer votes.

For the first time in the show’s history, the finale aired live coast-to-coast, so viewers in every U.S. time zone, U.S. territories and Canada could vote in real time. Normally the show airs live only on the East Coast, with voting limited to that broadcast.

Season 34 champion Robert Irwin also stopped by to announce that Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro has been renewed. The new season will feature male dancers competing for a spot as a pro on Season 36, and they’ll teach fans to dance along the way.

Ezra and Daniella won’t be hanging up their dancing shoes just yet. Alfonso and Julianne announced that all five finalist couples will join the DWTS tour in select cities, along with Jackson Olson, Taylor Hanson and Tyler Cameron.

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