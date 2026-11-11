'Dancing with the Stars' Grammy Night Elimination Shakes Up Season 35 In Shocking Fashion

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In a shocking turn of events, Jenna Dewan and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night’s Grammy Night episode, falling one week short of the Season 35 semifinals.

Viewers didn’t see it coming. Jenna had been widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders left in the ballroom, which made her early exit all the more jarring.

E! News described Jenna as a frontrunner, and many fans thought she was a sure thing to win the season.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Page Six went even further, labeling the result the season’s “most shocking elimination yet.”

Grammy Night marked Week 9 of the competition, and it doubled as the season’s quarterfinals. Seven couples hit the dance floor with routines set to beloved songs and artists from music’s biggest night.

The stakes were about as high as they’ve been all season. Only five couples will make it all the way to the finale, so every score and every vote mattered more than ever.

The episode kicked off with a sultry Argentine tango from Paralympian Ezra Frech and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach. Figure skater Amber Glenn followed with a fiery paso doble.

The night also brought back the dance-off format. In each one, two couples performed the same dance style to the same song at the same time, competing side by side in front of the judges.

The setup put the remaining stars in direct competition with one another, and it made for one of the more intense nights of the season.

The show also returned to its usual Tuesday night slot this week. The previous episode had been moved up a day to Monday because of Election Day.

Jenna isn’t the first presumed frontrunner to go home in recent weeks. Just one week earlier, Julia Stiles was eliminated on Disney Night, another result that left plenty of fans scratching their heads.

Julia had been viewed as one of the favorites earlier in the competition, and critics weren’t shy about questioning the outcome. One credited her for exiting with “so much grace.”

That Week 8 episode was officially billed as Disney on Broadway Night, with Cynthia Erivo joining the panel as a special guest judge. The night produced two perfect scores and brought back group dances.

Eight couples competed on Disney Night, and Julia’s exit trimmed the field to the seven who took the floor for Grammy Night.

The season has already delivered more than its share of surprises. On Horror Movie Night, Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson were both sent home in a rare double elimination.

That double exit was the result of Dedication Night, when every celebrity was marked safe and nobody went home. The scores from that week were combined with the Horror Movie Night marks to determine who would stay.

Fans were split on that outcome, too. While Tyler’s elimination was widely approved, many viewers objected to Jackson’s exit.

“What an absolute joke that Julia Stiles & Tatyana Ali are moving on to next week,” one frustrated viewer wrote at the time.

Now Jenna and Val join the list of Season 35 exits, and the reaction to this one suggests the debate over the show’s results is far from over.

With Jenna out, six couples remain in the hunt for the Mirrorball Trophy, including Ezra and Daniella and Amber. They’ll head into the semifinals next week, where the field will be cut again before the finale.

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