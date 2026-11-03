‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night: See Who Got Eliminated

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Fan favorite Julia Stiles has been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars after the show’s Disney Night episode.

The exit was a surprising one, since Julia had been viewed as one of the season’s frontrunners earlier in the competition.

Not everyone was on board with the outcome.

A fan favorite was sent home on DWTS’ Disney Night. (YouTube/ABC)

E! News summed up the result by declaring that the show’s Disney elimination is “not the fairest of them all.”

Another critic credited Julia for exiting with “so much grace.”

The Week 8 episode of Season 35 aired a night earlier than usual. Dancing With the Stars normally airs on Tuesdays, but the show was moved up to Monday because of Election Day. (Don’t forget to vote, if you haven’t already!)

This year’s Disney Night came with a twist. The episode was officially billed as Disney on Broadway Night, and the performances drew inspiration from classic Disney stories as well as the stage adaptations they inspired.

The remaining eight couples took the floor for the themed night, which lands as the competition heads into its final stretch.

Cynthia Erivo joined the panel as the night’s special guest judge, a fitting choice for an evening built around Broadway.

The judges were clearly in a generous mood for some of the couples. The night produced two perfect scores, a big haul at this point in the season.

Group dances also made their return on Disney Night. The team routines added another layer to the scoring and shook up the competition heading into the final weeks.

One couple walked away with more than just a good score. A couple earned immunity for next week’s dance-off, giving them a cushion that the rest of the field won’t have.

Not everyone had a magical evening, though. Maura Higgins transformed into Tinker Bell for her jive, but the routine didn’t impress the judges.

Maura landed at the bottom of the leaderboard after her performance, which put her in a tough spot heading into the results.

She managed to keep her sense of humor about it. Maura joked that she was in “Tinker Hell” after the low score.

The good news for Maura is that her Tinker Bell moment didn’t end her run. She narrowly avoided elimination and will be back in the ballroom next week.

That left Julia as the one celebrity sent home on a night that was supposed to be all about happy endings.

With Julia gone, seven couples remain in the competition, and next week brings a dance-off that will put even more pressure on everyone who didn’t land immunity.