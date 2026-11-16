Reading Time: 3 minutes

UFC CEO Dana White says he has only seen Donald Trump “truly down” twice, and one of those moments came after the death of Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

Dana, 57, opened up about the president during an appearance on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump, which aired on Saturday, November 14 (via Radar Online).

The sit-down put Dana across from Lara, 44, who is Donald’s daughter-in-law. The pair talked about Dana’s long friendship with the president, which stretches back decades.

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Dana didn’t hold back on the praise.

“He’s just the most resilient human that I have ever met in my life,” he said of Donald.

According to Dana, all those years of friendship have produced only two occasions when he saw Donald “truly down.”

One of them followed the death of Ivana Trump. She died in July 2022 at the age of 73.

Donald and Ivana were married for 15 years before their 1992 divorce. They share three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Dana’s comments offer a rare peek at a side of Donald that the public doesn’t often see. The president is famous for going on the attack, not for showing vulnerability, so hearing one of his closest friends describe him as down at all is unusual.

The interview also comes just one week after Dana found himself at the center of a very different Trump headline.

On November 7, Donald Trump offered Dana White the White House press secretary job in a post on Truth Social.

The president also suggested that Dana bring along a squad of fighters to serve as his assistants, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Donald wrote. “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

Dana seemed happy to play along. He shared a photo of himself standing behind the podium in the White House press briefing room, along with a screenshot of Donald’s post.

“On to the next chapter,” he captioned the image.

Naturally, people started wondering whether the UFC boss was really about to trade the Octagon for the briefing room.

Donald cleared that up the next day. Speaking to reporters on November 8, he admitted the offer was a joke.

“I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana. He’s great,” the president said.

He added that Dana would still be stopping by. “So he’s actually coming tomorrow. Of course, I was kidding… But Dana is actually coming tomorrow, actually, for other reasons. I think he was going to be in Washington, so he’s going to come over and see me.”

The two men have been close for years, and their friendship plays out in public on a regular basis.

Donald is a frequent face at UFC events, where he’s often seated cageside.

Dana also brought the UFC to the president’s front yard this past summer. He organized a fight on the White House South Lawn in 2026 as part of the celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources