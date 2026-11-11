‘Controlling’ Kody Brown Wanted His Sister Wives to ‘All Match’

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Matching outfits is cute for Halloween or twins. Less so for sister wives.

It is no secret that failed polygamist Kody Brown wanted to control his wives.

But, according to Meri, this went further than longtime Sister Wives viewers may realize.

She’s still processing how he sought to micromanage their clothing, even making them “match” for him.

According to Meri, her ex-husband wanted to control how she and the other wives dressed. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘Maybe it was fun, maybe it was weird’

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri told viewers about how Kody, in her view, used clothing to control her.

She detailed how the failed patriarch would try to pick out clothing for her.

He had a specific goal in mind: for her to match with Robyn, Christine, and Janelle.

“He had certain sweatshirts or hoodies or whatever that he liked to have all of this wear so we could all match,” she recalled.

Meri admitted: “Maybe it was fun, maybe it was weird. I’m not sure.”

Continuing to recall how Kody had exerted control, Meri shared how he’d get specific about how he wanted her to dress beyond just matching.

“He had a lot of suggestions of how I should dress,” she described.

Meri shared: “He liked to choose the clothes that I wore.”

One particular issue that she said that Kody had with her was the outfit that she wore on their first date.

He didn’t like it. And it made that clear to Meri at the time.

‘Really weird and very controlling’

“I didn’t think it was weird at the time,” Meri admitted.

“When I think about it now,” she explained, “I think it’s, like, really weird and very controlling.”

Someone dictating how you should dress is, in fact, both weird and controlling.

It can take time to see that — especially in high-control subcultures where misogyny and patriarchy are even more rampant than in mainstream society.

Now, years after ending their marriage, Meri has had time to process a lot.

In a previous episode — a previous season, even — of Sister Wives, Christine made similar remarks about Kody.

She reflected upon how Kody was so into his wives wearing makeup.

“He liked makeup. It was like, you had to always, always look nice,” she told viewers.

Noting that Robyn wore makeup to please him, Christine added: “It mattered to him so much.”

Failed polygamists tend to be the sorts of men who seek to control women.

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