Collin Gosselin Reaches Out to Estranged Siblings: 'Damage Has Been Done to Them as Well'

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Beware spoilers for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test below!

While others come forward about Kate, Collin Gosselin’s focus has been on filming the reality series.

He spoke tearfully about how much he loves his siblings despite the estrangement.

Collin hopes that they watched. And he says that he doesn’t blame them for not reaching out — because they were victims too.

After the ‘Special Forces’ finale, Collin elaborated on his emotionally heavy situation. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Who does he love most in the world?

Collin won his season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, being one of only three who “passed.”

Given that he once dreamt of joining the US Marines — a dream that his mother seemingly doomed single-handedly — that seems appropriate.

During the finale, Collin sat down for a 12-hour “interrogation.”

Collin tearfully admitted that “my siblings” are the people whom he loves most in the world.

He explained how Kate had kept him separated from the rest of his siblings, starting long before she shipped him off to an institution.

Collin was able to elaborate on this during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he admitted that he hopes that “they do see the episode” and know that he’s still thinking of them.

“I didn’t just say that to say that,” he stressed. “I said my siblings — that was a very real and raw and very instinctual answer.”

Collin added: “I really felt that.”

The show, he noted, “didn’t really start any new feelings” about his family. Rather, he’s “wanted to reach out” for a long time.

“I’ve wanted to hear from them,” Collin expressed. “I’ve wanted to understand and know what their lives look like and know what they’ve been up to — hear about their experiences and all parts of their lives.”

Collin Gosselin’s best-selling memoir, ‘In The Shadow of Eight,’ paints a shocking yet unsurprising portrait of his traumatic childhood. (Image Credit: Grand Central Publishing)

‘Damage has been done to them as well’

“I want them to know that in the future, down the line, when I’m a father, when I have my own children,” Collin began.

He continued: “I want my children to have all their aunts and uncles at Thanksgiving and at every family occasion.”

Collin affirmed: “There’s always space for them at my table, and that will always be a constant.”

He knows, however, that the childhood separation harmed what should have been a beautiful sibling bond.

Collin knows that Kate portrayed him as a “damaged, broken, bad kid” to his siblings — just as she does to the public.

However, Collin was quick to emphasize that he does not “blame them” for buying Kate’s story.

“There’s so much damage that has been done, and not just to me,” he acknowledged.

In family dynamics where one child is labeled the problem and assigned as “bad,” they are seldom the abusive parent’s only victim.

“I always feel like I look at the damage that’s been done to me,” Collin reflected. “But damage has been done to them as well.”

It can be so easy (and normal) for survivors to focus upon what they endured. Recognizing that other victims may have had very different reactions to growing up in a house of horrors takes a lot of time and emotional processing.

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