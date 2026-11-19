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He should have stuck to looksmaxxing.

Controversial influencer Clavicular was already facing a series of charges in Florida.

Now, he has been indicted for rape and plying a minor with alcohol in Massachusetts.

The girl said that he knew that she was underage and instructed her to lie so that he could livestream.

Looksmaxxing influencer Braden Eric Peters, better known as Clavicular, has landed in serious legal trouble in multiple states. (Image Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Charged and indicted

Peters has been indicted in Massachusetts court on two counts of rape and one count of providing alcohol to a minor.

Fox News reports that the Orleans District Court Clerk’s Office confirmed that a hearing that was previously scheduled for this week will no longer take place.

Additional questions, they shared, should be directed to Barnstable Superior Court.

All three charges stem from May 23, 2025.

Peters is accused of getting a 17-year-old girl drunk at his family home in Chatham on Cape Cod and proceeding to rape her.

Prosecutors say Braden Peters, better known as "Clavicular," faces two felony rape counts involving a 17-year-old girl at his family’s Massachusetts home in 2025. He pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations. https://t.co/Fgcie1J5bt https://t.co/rkLhaUquKN — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2026

‘Wait, I’m so drunk though’

According to the victim in the case, she first connected with Peters on Instagram.

He reportedly invited her to his family’s home to make “looksmaxxing” content. There was ample livestream evidence of this, including footage which investigators later viewed.

Peters allegedly ordered the Uber for the victim to travel to his home. He then allegedly instructed the girl to claim that she was 18 and to refer to the vodka as “water” so that his livestream would not be banned.

The victim told investigators that Peters continued to give her vodka. On the livestream, clips that investigators viewed included one where she protested “Wait, I’m so drunk though” before Peters kissed her.

She told police that she was “really drunk” when she and Peters had sex later in the night. She awoke the following morning, she said, to Peters having sex with her without her consent.

🚨 Clavicular has been indicted on two counts of rape https://t.co/GXG8TUYbPB — Gadget (@Gadget440) November 19, 2026

He has pleaded not guilty and claims that it was consensual

Investigating officers wrote that they believed that the victim’s level of intoxication made her unable to consent.

(The first time. The second time, when she was asleep, she had no opportunity to give or deny consent.)

As such, the conclusion was that there was probable cause to seek charges against the influencer.

Peters has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on $10,000 bail. His attorney claimed that the sexual contact was consensual.

As we mentioned, it looks like his hearing next week will not take place as planned.

A victim and proponent of looksmaxxing

Speaking much more generally — and independent of the charges related to his alleged crimes against women in Massachusetts and Florida — Peters is a victim.

Raised by bodybuilders, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Peters at a particularly vulnerable age. His substance abuse appears to be a desperate attempt to control his appearance — and he no longer seems able to view himself or others objectively.

As with many conspiracy theories, cults, and toxic worldviews, there is a grain of truth to the looksmaxxing community: the economy is in shambles, and conventionally attractive people have better chances of success. That extends to dating to work to housing and beyond.

But instead of seeking to remedy this, looksmaxxing is an attempt to simply meet what adherents believe are society’s standards. The result is that Peters and those who try to emulate him subject themselves to many of the same unhealthy habits and torturous changes that women have been undergoing for generations.

If it weren’t for things like the rape charges, you’d feel sorry for Peters. Unfortunately, this is much more serious than adopting a self-destructive lifestyle and endorsing it for fans who likely could never reap the same results.

Instead, we can just feel sorry for who he might have been if he hadn’t adopted this unhealthy and unhinged worldview. And, more importantly, we can feel sorry for the victim in this case.

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