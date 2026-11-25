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Trouble in paradise?

Just a few years into their marriage (maybe even less when this filmed), Christine Brown and David Woolley are in couples therapy.

Later on this season of Sister Wives, we’re going to see David take issue with Christine’s past.

Is he being insecure about her history? Or is David just feeling the Kody fatigue (as anyone would)?

David Woolley and Christine Brown appear on the ‘Sister Wives’ mid-season 21 trailer. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘What the hell happened here?’

TLC dropped the mid-season trailer, teasing what’s to come on the rest of Sister Wives Season 21.

“This is why I’m mad,” David Woolley tells his wife.

“Forget about David,” he characterizes Christine’s sentiment.

David continues: “Let’s talk about my ex together.”

While Kody seems to be his own favorite topic, that surely isn’t the case for the ex-wives. Is David being unfair?

One of the things that left David feeling haunted was Christine and Meri’s meetup.

“You were there to confront Meri and say this,” he points out.

“And all of a sudden,” he continues, “you turn and hold hands and you’re galloping.”

David characterizes them as “ya know, skipping down the road.”

He expresses: “It’s like, wait a minute, what the hell happened here?”

Is couples therapy the answer?

We then see Christine and David in couples therapy, even though they are still newly married (if not strictly newlyweds anymore, after marrying in October 2023).

Christine cannot help but recall that attempting couples therapy with her ex-husband, Kody, “didn’t go well.”

(Couples counseling in various forms can be successful, but all parties have to want for it to work — and one man’s pathological personality can derail the whole thing.)

David describes: “She’s not married to her past, we’re married. And that’s what’s really like, set me to where it’s like, do I want to stay in this or not?”

Obviously, this is a reality TV trailer, with any amount of editing. But it’s clear that David has some reservations about Christine’s personal history continuing to haunt them.

Again, this is a trailer — where things are (very naturally) edited out of context.

Sure, reality TV is sometimes (often) edited in misleading ways to increase drama and tension.

But trailers are actually supposed to do this — to tease what’s to come without spoiling everything.

It’s very healthy for David and Christine to discuss their feelings in couples therapy.

That said, this is also Sister Wives. Even with Kody and Robyn gone, it’s normal for Christine to go out of her way to discuss that part of her personal history on screen.

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