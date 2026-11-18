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Christina Ricci says her Mermaids costar Cher still holds a grudge against her, and it all apparently traces back to a voicemail Christina never returned.

The Yellowjackets star, 46, made the revelation during Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when the host asked whether she’s still in touch with the music legend (via Us Weekly).

“I’m not [still in touch]. Unfortunately, she’s still mad at me, she holds a grudge,” Christina told Andy.

Christina Ricci during the Christina Ricci Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Showtime)

Andy was visibly surprised by the answer, so Christina explained what she believes went wrong between her and Cher, who is now 80.

According to Christina, the trouble started with a joint magazine interview the two did when she was 19 years old. In that piece, she said, Cher said “all these things that were not that amazing about me.”

Cher then tried to smooth things over by phone. “Then she left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things and blah, blah, blah, and she was so sorry, and I was 19, and so I didn’t return that message,” Christina recalled.

Andy summed it up for the audience: “She was mad at you for not returning the message.” Christina agreed, and added that she has reached out to Cher since then and has “gotten radio silence.” Ouch.

It isn’t clear which magazine ran the interview in question. But Christina was 19 roughly 27 years ago, which means the alleged freeze-out has reportedly lasted nearly three decades.

Despite the cold shoulder, Christina made it clear she isn’t bitter. If anything, she said she understands exactly why Cher would be annoyed.

“I adore her, she’s the best and I absolutely, 100 percent, can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘Oh my god, they misquoted me and I’m going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me,’ and then the gall of that young person to not return the call,” she said.

“I would be so pissed, I get it. Do you know what I’m saying?” Christina continued.

She then looked straight into the camera and delivered a message directly to her former costar: “Love you, Cher, I love you so much.”

Andy pointed out during the segment that Christina has spoken glowingly about Cher on his show in the past, which made the news of a falling-out even more surprising.

The two starred together in Mermaids, the 1990 film in which Cher played Rachel Flax, and Christina played her younger daughter, Kate. Winona Ryder rounded out the family as Kate’s older sister, Charlotte.

Christina has long credited Cher with helping her get the part. In a 1999 interview, she said Cher’s early support helped her land the role after six auditions.

She also shared a fun detail about life on set back then, revealing she dodged her school work by hiding “in Cher’s trailer, because my tutor was too intimidated to knock on her door.”

As recently as 2024, Christina was still singing Cher’s praises and describing her as a mentor during filming.

“Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don’t know exactly what is going on behind the scenes, power struggles, or different issues,” Christina said at the time.

She added that a young actor with no experience can easily assume problems on set are their own fault, and that Cher made sure that didn’t happen. “She never wanted me to feel insecure,” Christina said.

Mermaids was one of the early projects that made Christina a household name, and Ricci went from child star to mother of two while continuing to work steadily in Hollywood.

She went on to become famous as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, and these days she’s known to a new generation of fans for her role on Yellowjackets.

For now, Christina’s on-air love letter is the latest word on the rift, and the ball is in Cher’s court.

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