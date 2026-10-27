Christina Applegate Tells MS Community 'I'm Still Your Warrior' After Misdiagnosis

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Earlier this month, Christina Applegate revealed that she’d been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis after years of believing she was battling the disease.

Today, she returned to her “MeSsy” podcast to tell the multiple sclerosis community that she’s “still your warrior,” one week after revealing she had been misdiagnosed with the disease.

The Married… With Children star told listeners she will never stop advocating and fighting for people affected by MS, even if she doesn’t have it herself, according to Variety.

Christina Applegate (L) speaks onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks’ 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m going to speak out on your behalf forever,” the Emmy winner promised.

Applegate said she still considers herself part of the MS community despite the change in her diagnosis.

She added that she refuses to abandon the people who stood by her during one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

Her latest episode also offered a sobering look at where her health stands right now.

Applegate says her condition, whatever it turns out to be, seems to be getting worse. She described facing new challenges every day, including some that severely limit her mobility.

One example: it now takes her 10 minutes just to get out of bed.

She walked listeners through her debilitating symptoms on the show. “This is what I’m still living with,” she said.

The Daily Mail similarly reports that her mystery illness has worsened since she went public with the misdiagnosis.

Applegate, 54, first announced that she had MS in the summer of 2021. She later launched “MeSsy” with Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and the podcast became a major part of her public advocacy around the disease.

Applegate used her return to the podcast to reveal that doctors had told her she does not have MS after all.

“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'” Applegate recalled through tears.

The news brought her no relief, because her symptoms haven’t improved at all.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better,” she told Sigler. “I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse.”

That means Applegate is facing a new round of medical investigations as doctors try to figure out what has been causing her symptoms for the past five years.

In a second episode released alongside that revelation, she also opened up about falling into a deep depression while processing the news.

News of the misdiagnosis came after an already brutal year for the actress. Applegate was hospitalized in late March and spent four months in the hospital before returning home in early August.

In September, she shared her first new Instagram video in months, showing off a fresh blonde dye job. “Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha,” she wrote in the caption.

Not everyone has responded to her latest news with compassion. On an October 20 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly took aim at Applegate for going public about the misdiagnosis.

“I cannot keep up, you guys,” Kelly said, before complaining that “this has all been a wild goose chase.”

Applegate, meanwhile, is still waiting for answers about what’s actually behind her symptoms. Until she gets them, she’s made it clear that she plans to keep speaking out for the MS community.

We wish her well as she embarks on this new health journey.