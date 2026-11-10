Christina Applegate Says MS Misdiagnosis May Have Been Result of Breast Implants

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Christina Applegate is searching for answers about her declining health, and the actress has developed a surprising theory about what might be behind her debilitating symptoms.

The Married… with Children alum recently learned that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition she believed she had been battling since 2021.

Unfortunately, getting that diagnosis overturned hasn’t brought much relief. In fact, Applegate says her health has continued to deteriorate.

Christina Applegate attends “Dead To Me” #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Now, she’s wondering whether her breast implants could be contributing to the mysterious medical problems.

During a recent episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate discussed the possibility that her implants could be playing a role in her ongoing struggles.

The actress underwent a double mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. She subsequently had reconstructive surgery involving saline implants.

“I had my double mastectomy in 2008 and I am way overdue for having them replaced,” she said on Tuesday (via Page Six).

“And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I’ve thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and poisoning me?’” the actress added.

It’s important to note that Christina hasn’t established a connection between her implants and her health problems. She’s exploring possibilities with her doctors as she attempts to understand what’s happening to her body.

And the situation sounds increasingly difficult.

Applegate revealed that her joint problems have become particularly troubling. She said she can no longer lift her right arm and needs at least 10 minutes just to get out of bed because of widespread pain.

The actress is also undergoing additional testing to determine whether another condition could explain her symptoms. Among the possibilities being investigated are rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Lyme disease.

It’s a frustrating process, especially after spending years believing she had an answer.

Christina initially announced her MS diagnosis in 2021 and subsequently became an outspoken advocate for people living with the condition. She also discussed her experiences extensively on her podcast.

But in October, she revealed that her doctors had determined she never actually had MS.

Rather than celebrating the news, Applegate explained that the revelation left her feeling devastated. Her symptoms hadn’t disappeared, and she suddenly found herself without an explanation for what she was experiencing.

Now, the actress is facing another round of medical investigations while trying to find some clarity.

She also admitted that the testing process has become overwhelming and that she’s struggling to follow recommendations from her therapist.

For someone who has spent years navigating serious health challenges, the possibility of starting over medically is understandably exhausting.

Hopefully, Applegate’s doctors will eventually identify what’s causing her symptoms. Until then, she’s left pursuing possibilities, including one involving implants she received nearly two decades ago.

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