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“I knew right then that this was not the man for me,” she once wrote.

Over the course of her decades-long career, Christina Applegate has been married and divorced.

She has also faced grueling health battles, including a famous misdiagnosis.

Here’s a quick look back at her historic ins and outs of love — and where things stand today.

Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble attend the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala on August 1, 2015. (Photo Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Dizzy Feet Foundation)

Johnathon Schaech (2001 – 2005)

In 1997, Applegate began dating fellow actor Johnathon Schaech — who is very handsome despite the spelling of his name.

The two married in a dazzling ceremony in October of 2001.

Later, in her memoir, Applegate described her and Schaech’s wedding as “a master class in anal perfectionism” in a ceremony “choreographed within an inch of its life.”

If that doesn’t sound like the start of a long and successful marriage … well, you’re right.

The moment that Applegate knew that she and Schaech were not endgame happened during the nuptials.

“The worst thing was the moment I walked around the corner and into the ceremony,” Applegate reflected in her memoir.

“One of my favorite songs was playing, and when I looked hard at the face of my husband-to-be, I thought, ‘Oh f–k. F–k, oh f–k,'” she admitted.

Applegate summarized: “And I knew right then that this was not the man for me.”

She was right. By 2005, the two sere separated.

By 2007, Applegate and Schaech had finalized their divorce.

Martyn LeNoble (marred in 2013)

In 2009, Applegate began dating Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble after years of friendship.

Among other things, he had been her “rock” following her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis.

Wen the actress underwent a double mastectomy as well as the removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes, LeNoble was there to support her.

In 2010, the two became engaged. Both had been married once before.

Before they tied the knot, however, Applegate and LeNoble had crossed a significant milestone.

In 2011, Applegate and LeNoble welcomed the birth of their daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble.

(She has a great sense of humor, by the way.)

Then, in 2013, the couple married in a ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

As for where things stand today, they have not divorced.

Applegate’s health struggles, including her infamous misdiagnosis, have made headlines in recent years. It’s good to know that she is not going through this alone.

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