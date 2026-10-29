Christina Aguilera Goes Nude in Steamy Bathtub Selfie

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Christina Aguilera posed fully nude in her bathtub for a new Instagram selfie this week, with nothing but a couple of well-placed ghost emojis standing between her and her followers.

The Grammy winner shared the snap just ahead of Halloween, turning a racy bathroom photo into a seasonal joke of sorts.

As The Blast reports, the 45-year-old singer stripped down completely for the pic, relying on the spooky little graphics to cover her assets.

Christina Aguilera attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR)

“Last looks before xtinaween,” Christina captioned the pic.

So yes, apparently this year’s costume is just a pair of emojis.

Naturally, the post dropped jaws among her fans, who have grown used to Christina popping up on social media every so often to remind everyone she’s still very much a pop icon.

The bathtub selfie isn’t the first time this year that Xtina has bared it all, or nearly all, on Instagram.

As we reported in January, she posed topless in photos from a trip to Paris, swapping a shirt for a diamond necklace.

“Northern lights, Parisian nights,” she captioned those shots.

Christina was in the French capital at the time to perform alongside A$AP Rocky and others at a charity event supporting children and teenagers in French hospitals.

Paris has become something of a second home base for the singer lately. She filmed her TV special “Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris” there and has turned up at several Parisian events.

Still, Christina keeps a lower profile than some of her fellow ’90s pop stars, and her family life tends to take priority these days.

She lives with longtime partner Matt Rutler, and the pair share a daughter, Summer. Christina is also mom to son Max.

Her body has been a hot topic for fans over the past couple of years, especially after she debuted a noticeably slimmer figure in 2024.

That May, she showed off her toned physique while performing a concert in Mexico, and the online chatter about how she’d done it kicked into high gear almost immediately.

Christina wasn’t interested in entertaining any of it. In an August 2024 interview with Glamour, she made it clear that the speculation wasn’t her problem.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f–k about your opinion,” she told the magazine. “I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

The singer rose to fame during an era when tabloids and talk shows picked apart young female stars’ bodies without mercy, and she’s said she doesn’t want her own kids growing up with that mindset.

The conversation flared up again in April 2025, when Christina appeared on the cover of Carcy magazine in an artsy photoshoot that featured a gold mini-dress and smoky eye makeup.

Some commenters admitted they didn’t recognize her at first, while others were all compliments.

“HOW IS SHE BENJAMIN BUTTONING?” one fan wrote at the time, joking that she seems to look younger in every new photo.

Another was a bit shadier, asking, “Why does she have a different face every time we see her?”

Through all of it, Christina has continued posting exactly what she wants, from glamorous magazine spreads to Parisian topless shots.

Her latest offering arrived with Halloween just days away, and this time the only thing keeping it PG-13 was a pair of cartoon ghosts.