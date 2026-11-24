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She wanted to be the one to break the news.

In 2022, Christie Miller received a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

Since then, she has kept a positive attitude and built a substantial following as an influencer chronicling her final years.

Now, with a video that she recorded before her passing, she has announced that she has died.

Influencer Christie Miller passed away at 60 following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead’

On Monday, November 23, a new video appeared on Miller’s Instagram page.

“Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning,” the caption began, “absolutely surrounded by love.”

The caption concluded: “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love!”

Alongside the mournful caption came a much more positive video — albeit one with the same news.

This time, the person sharing the death notification was Miller herself.

In the video, a colorfully attired Miller smiles as she speaks into the camera.

“If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead,” she began.

Characterizing her death as having “crossed the veil,” she expressed the belief that she is now “feeling absolute bliss” in an afterlife.

Playing “Reunited” by Peaches & Herb, Miller explained that she is overjoyed to be with her husband, Mark.

Mark passed away in 2025 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The farewell caption was not from Miller, even if the message was. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Be happy that we got to spend time together’

Miller took issue with the Dr. Seuss quote: “Don’t be sad because it’s over, be happy because it happened.”

She emphasized that it is perfectly “normal to be sad” after a loss.

“But also, be happy that we got to spend time together,” she affirmed.

“Whether it was in-person friends or a chance meeting, or we’ve known each other forever,” Miller continued.

She expressed: “Because what I know for sure is [that] life is great. Life is whatever we make it. … I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets.”

Miller also offered a “last bit of advice” for her followers.

“Go out there and live your life,” she counseled.

“Feel the fear and do it anyway,” Miller continued. “Stop frickin’ caring about what anyone thinks … they’re not worried about you.”

That is not easy advice to follow, but it is good advice for many.

Our thoughts are with Miller’s loved ones as they mourn her passing. Deaths do not have to be unexpected to e sad.

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