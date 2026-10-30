Christa Pike Complains of Constant Pain In First Public Statement Since Botched Execution

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Christa Pike has broken her silence one month after surviving a botched execution in Tennessee, offering a painful account of what happened after she was supposed to die.

The 50-year-old death row inmate issued her first public statement since the September 30 execution attempt in a letter shared by her legal team.

Pike says she had accepted that she would be put to death and had said goodbye to the people who supported her.

Instead, she woke up days later in a hospital, confused and suffering.

A mug shot of convicted killer Christa Pike. (Tennessee Department of Correction)

“Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain,” Pike wrote (via CBS News). “There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak.”

Pike said the ordeal has taken an emotional toll as well, explaining that she had never considered what life might look like after September 30.

Now, she says, she is trying to understand why she survived and what comes next.

The 50-year-old also described being largely isolated in the prison’s medical ward since her return from the hospital. She compared the experience to the 28 years she spent in solitary confinement.

“I don’t know why I survived that night. I don’t know what comes next,” Pike wrote, adding that “some days, finding hope is harder than others.”

Pike also acknowledged the family of Colleen Slemmer, the 19-year-old woman she was convicted of murdering in 1995.

She said she continues to think about the pain and loss Slemmer’s loved ones have endured, while expressing that she is “deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position.”

Despite the ongoing pain, Pike said she is recovering and gradually getting stronger. She thanked first responders, medical workers, and supporters who have shown her kindness, saying she is taking the process one day at a time.

The execution attempt went awry after officials administered two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital on September 30.

Pike continued breathing and was taken to a hospital, where she spent several days being treated for serious complications, including pneumonia and a blood clot. Her attorneys have alleged that the execution drugs leaked into tissue surrounding the IV lines.

Pike was discharged on October 10 and returned to prison, where she remains on death row. The failed execution prompted Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to halt the state’s remaining executions for the year and order an independent review.

Pike’s attorneys have also asked Lee to commute her sentence. For now, her future remains uncertain, as does the full extent of the physical and emotional damage she says she is still enduring.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.