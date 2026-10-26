Chrishell Stause and G Flip Split After Four Years Together

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After four years together, Chrishell Stause and G Flip are calling it quits.

The reality star shared the news in a tearful video posted on Instagram moments ago.

The split itself is surprising, but the most shocking part might be Chrishell’s admission that she is still in love with the Australian musician (via OK! Magazine).

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Netflix’s “Will & Harper” LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Even so, the 45-year-old confirmed that she and G Flip are going their separate ways.

“This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy, and I wish that for both of us,” Chrishell said in the emotional update.

So why did they break up? According to Chrishell herself, she doesn’t fully know.

The former Selling Sunset star said she doesn’t “have all the information and the reasons” behind the breakup. She did not offer any further explanation for what went wrong in the clip.

That is a rough place to be, especially when you’re the one announcing it to the world.

G Flip has since spoken out about the split, and their message echoed the affection Chrishell expressed in her video.

“I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply,” G Flip said, TMZ reports.

Neither of them has pointed to cheating, drama, or any specific falling-out. Both statements read more like two people grieving a relationship than two people firing shots.

As for their legal status, the reports differ in how they describe the relationship.

Most outlets are framing the breakup as the end of four years together. E! News, however, reports that the couple tied the knot three years ago and that Chrishell confirmed they are “no longer together.”

None of the reports mentions a divorce filing.

Chrishell and G Flip first met in late 2021, which lines up with the four-year timeline most outlets are citing.

Their romance quickly became one of the more talked-about relationships in reality TV, in part because Chrishell’s love life had already played out in front of Netflix cameras for years.

Chrishell was an original cast member of Selling Sunset, the series centered on the high-end Los Angeles real estate world. The show was a massive hit in its early seasons, and her personal life was a major part of its appeal.

Last year, Chrishell announced she was walking away from the show, explaining that the limelight was not good for her well-being.

“I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” she said at the time. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

She made clear she wasn’t leaving angry, though.

“The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved,” Chrishell told the outlet.

She also admitted that she had pushed herself through the final stretch of filming by reminding herself she would never have to do it again.

“I think, after so many hours, I felt like, ‘Sit here, get through it. You’re not a quitter, but you never have to do this again,'” she said.

Now, a year after closing that chapter, Chrishell is closing another one.

Based on her video, she is still processing the breakup in real time. She told followers she is still in love with G Flip and that she is still waiting on answers about why the relationship ended.

For now, the only reasons on the record are the ones the pair have shared themselves, and both say the love hasn’t gone away — even though the relationship has.