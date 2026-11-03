Chris Rock Admits Porn Addiction and Cheating Ruined His Marriage

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Chris Rock admitted that his porn addiction and repeated cheating destroyed his marriage

The surprising revelation came in a new interview published Tuesday by GQ.

Rock has made a career out of turning uncomfortable truths into punchlines, but there was no humor in his latest bombshell about his divorce from Malaak Compton.

Chris Rock speaks onstage at the “Misty Green” Intro during the 64th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)

Rock doesn’t blame anyone else for the split. He lays the responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship on his own behavior.

Clips from the interview spread quickly on social media, with many users surprised that the famously guarded star would get so personal about the end of his marriage.

Chris has long kept much of his private life out of the headlines, even as he’s built one of the most successful stand-up careers of his generation.

So an admission like this, putting both a porn addiction and serial infidelity on the record, is a rare look at the man behind the microphone.

Chris Rock opened up about how he RUINED his marriage through his addiction to P*RN and repeatedly CHEATING on his wife pic.twitter.com/7IWxWF4q1h — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 3, 2026

The reported comments frame the end of his marriage as something he caused, not something that simply fell apart over time.

It’s also an unusually unflattering portrait for a celebrity to paint of himself, especially when it comes to a topic as sensitive as addiction.

Porn addiction in particular is something few public figures ever discuss openly, which helps explain why the claim drew so much attention so quickly.

Rock is currently promoting his latest directorial effort, Misty Green.

Elsewhere in the interview he discussed other aspects of his life and career, including the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap.

But for obvious reasons, it’s Rock’s comments about his divorce that are receiving the most attention online today.

And now that the cat is out of the bag, we’re guessing he’ll open up further in his next standup special.