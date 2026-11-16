Chris Harrison Laughs Because Taylor Frankie Paul's Shelved Season is 'Not His Mess'

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The Bachelorette fans are still wondering if they’ll ever see Taylor Frankie Paul’s shelved season.

Former host Chris Harrison is just thanking his lucky stars that he doesn’t have to worry about it.

Likening the franchise to his “ex,” he says that the smear and the fallout aren’t his problem.

Harrison has his own show now. The Bachelor is in his rearview mirror.

Chris Harrison attends Clarins & V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration During F1 Weekend on October 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images)

‘I know it’s messy right now’

Harrison is really pushing The Vow, his new FOX Nation dating series that takes a more conservative approach to dating.

When Decider asked if he’d be watching the upcoming The Bachelor Season 30, he replied: “Honestly, to be honest, I have not watched since I left the show.”

Harrison explained: “You know, it’s one of those things, do you follow your ex on social media? I don’t recommend it.” That seems prudent.

“So I just didn’t,” he shared. “I moved on with my life.”

That sounds healthy. Even if all of this The Vow business reads, to some, like part of him is out of revenge.

Harrison said that his years as The Bachelor host were a “blessed time in my life” and that he still feels “grateful” for it.

He added that he has “friends” who are still involved with the franchise, and continues to “wish them well.”

Harrison reflected: “You know, there’s room for all of us in this dating pool and love.”

He continued: “And so, I never wish for anybody to lose their job and so, I hope they can right the ship over there.”

Shadily, Harrison then added: “I know it’s messy right now.”

‘The most fortunate thing is it’s not my mess’

“It’s messy over there,” Harrison repeated. “I think the most fortunate thing is it’s not my mess.”

He said this with a laugh before redirecting the conversation to his new, Christian-dating reality series.

“And I was happy to create The Vow and go the direction we went with our show,” he spun.

Harrison did acknowledge that his friends with the old franchise “were some of the first people to reach out and wish me well.”

He admitted: “This is a hard business and it is a business. And in this day and age, it’s really tough to get anything on the air.

“That’s why we’re so proud of what we’ve done at The Vow,” Harrison expressed. “But I hope they keep their jobs over there as well.”

He added: ”I don’t know if it was important to even come back to reality TV and dating, but it felt right.”

Harrison recalled: “The concept that we started working on, my wife and I and our team, with The Vow, all of a sudden really lit the fire and I got really excited about diving into this world.”

He went on: “And I think more than ever — this world, our society — we need love, and I think there’s this big appetite and there’s kind of a big hole in the world for a great dating show to come in and really try to tell a genuine authentic love story. And hopefully that’s what The Vow will do.”

We wouldn’t say that The Vow is good, but it’s probably good that it exists. Viewers who have expressed outrage over the Bachelor franchise’s diversity, hookups, and women-in-general could watch this instead.

The Vow airs Wednesdays on FOX Nation for anyone interested in actually watching.

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