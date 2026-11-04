Cher Fires Back After Michael Douglas Says Glenn Close Deserved Her Oscar

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Cher’s rep has responded after Michael Douglas said that his Fatal Attraction co-star Glenn Close deserved the Best Actress Oscar that Cher took home in 1988.

And Cher’s camp kept it short and sweet, with a four-word reply.

A rep for the singer told Page Six that “Cher adores Michael,” a response that skipped right past any hint of hurt feelings.

Cher speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

There was no clapback and no counter-argument about who should have won. Despite the shade, the message from Cher’s side was all affection for the actor.

Michael made the comment last week while appearing on The Graham Norton Show, where he was seated alongside Glenn herself. Douglas has been making the media rounds to promote his new memoir.

During the appearance, Michael said he felt Glenn should have been the one to win the trophy instead of Cher.

That’s a bold thing to say about one of the most famous Oscar wins of the era.

Cher won Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck, the beloved romantic comedy that remains one of the defining films of her acting career.

Close was considered the frount-runner that year.

The film became a massive cultural phenomenon, and Glenn’s performance is still widely considered one of the most memorable of her career.

Her loss to Cher has long been a talking point among Oscar watchers, and Douglas’ remarks pushed the decades-old debate right back into the spotlight.

Some viewed the comment as a dig at Cher, while others saw it as Michael simply sticking up for a longtime friend and collaborator.

Either way, Cher’s team clearly had no interest in turning the moment into a feud.

Michael has been doing plenty of talking lately, and his memoir has been making tabloid headlines.

In one of the more eyebrow-raising passages, Douglas recalled drunkenly confronting Julia Roberts at a Golden Globes party in 1990, when he was nominated for his work in Wall Street.

He admitted in the book that he crossed a line during that encounter, which happened in front of his then-13-year-old son, Cameron.

Douglas has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones since November 2000, and the couple shares two children.

Before that, he was married to Diandra Luker for nearly two decades. The two welcomed son Cameron in 1978 before Diandra filed for divorce in 1995.

As for Cher, she’s letting her four words do the talking, and the rep’s brief statement remains her side’s only response to Michael’s Graham Norton remarks.