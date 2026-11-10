Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Won't Stand Trial Until 2028; Erika Kirk Blasts Delay

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Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, won’t face a jury until the summer of 2028.

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf set jury selection for Wednesday, June 21, 2028, during a hearing in Provo, Utah, on Monday, November 9 (via OK! Magazine).

The trial itself is reportedly expected to get underway on July 31, 2028, after jury selection wraps.

That puts opening arguments nearly three years after Kirk’s death, and roughly a year later than his family had hoped to see the case go to trial.

The scheduling didn’t come easily. Prosecutors and Robinson’s defense team reportedly clashed over when proceedings should begin before Graf settled on the 2028 timeline.

The hearing was closely watched, with the proceedings streamed live as the judge weighed the date.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, responded to the ruling within hours.

In a statement posted to X, she blasted the decision to push the trial to June 2028, TMZ reports.

“Today’s decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing,” the statement read.

Erika Kirk also said that every additional day without justice only prolongs her family’s pain.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The statement has been attributed both to Erika Kirk personally and to the Kirk family as a whole, but the message was the same either way: they wanted this case in front of a jury much sooner.

The reaction came just one day after Erika Kirk condemned comedians joking about her husband’s death.

On Sunday, November 8, she posted a lengthy message slamming “leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators” who she said laugh about political assassination “as though it’s entertainment.”

She did not name anyone in that post, though the timing pointed to recent remarks from Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Welch.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence,” she wrote, adding that it was “something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.”

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

He was appearing on campus as part of his American Comeback Tour when he was struck in the neck by a single gunshot.

Video of the moment spread rapidly on social media in the hours after the shooting, and his death set off a wave of reaction across the political spectrum.

Robinson was later identified as the suspect and charged in connection with the killing.

He has not been convicted of any crime, and the case against him will now play out over the next year and a half before a jury hears it.

The anniversary of Kirk’s death in September drew fresh attention to the case, as supporters and critics debated his legacy online.

Erika Kirk has stayed in the public eye since her husband’s death, speaking out repeatedly on his behalf and on behalf of the couple’s two children.

Graf reportedly reserved a lengthy stretch of the court calendar for the proceedings, signaling that the trial itself could run for months once it begins.

For now, jury selection in Provo is set to begin on June 21, 2028, with the trial expected to follow on July 31.

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