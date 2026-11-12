Charlie Kirk Defended Russell Brand Before Conviction, Blamed ‘Satanic Attack’ for Assault Allegations

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Charlie Kirk apparently saw something in Russell Brand that others didn’t.

Unfortunately, his defense of the comedian hasn’t aged particularly well.

Before Kirk was assassinated last year, the Turning Point USA founder publicly defended Brand against sexual assault allegations, suggesting British authorities were targeting the actor because of his newfound Christian faith.

CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Now, with Brand having been convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison, those comments are receiving renewed attention.

The controversy resurfaced during Megyn Kelly’s November 11 broadcast, when the conservative commentator revisited a July 2025 interview between Kirk and Brand.

Kelly, who has remained an outspoken supporter of Brand, recalled her friendship with Kirk before playing footage of their conversation.

“You know, Samantha, all I can think of as I cover this case is my friend Charlie Kirk, who did interview Russell,” Kelly told guest Samantha Pressdee. “And as with virtually everything, Charlie saw the story correctly from the beginning.”

Kelly then played clips of Kirk defending Brand, who was facing criminal charges involving alleged sexual attacks on multiple women.

“The entire government is going after Russell. I hope you guys know that,” Kirk told the audience during the interview.

He also directly addressed Brand, telling him, “You’re under attack from the UK government on, I think, completely fake stuff.”

But Kirk’s defense went considerably further than questioning the allegations.

Brand had publicly embraced Christianity in April 2024, following the emergence of sexual misconduct allegations against him in September 2023. Kirk suggested the comedian’s religious conversion had made him a target of spiritual forces.

“And you better believe the enemy is not happy that now you’re proclaiming Jesus in front of millions of people,” Kirk said.

He subsequently described the investigation as a “satanic attack,” suggesting Brand was being made to feel guilty and ashamed about his past.

Kelly called the footage “chilling to watch,” particularly because Kirk was assassinated just two months after the interview.

She also echoed his assessment of the situation, suggesting Brand’s critics were unwilling to accept that the comedian had changed his life after finding religion.

“There are demons out there, and the entire UK wants us to believe that Russell is one of them,” Kelly claimed.

She went on to suggest Brand’s history as a famous entertainer gave him plenty of opportunities for consensual relationships, making the allegations against him difficult for her to accept.

“He did not have to perform non-consensual s– acts on women,” Kelly argued, adding that Brand had found God, changed his political outlook and started a family.

Unfortunately for Kelly’s argument, Brand’s religious conversion didn’t change the outcome of his criminal proceedings.

The comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault involving multiple women and subsequently received a 10½-year prison sentence.

His supporters may continue defending him, but Kirk’s old interview now offers a particularly uncomfortable reminder of how confidently some people dismissed the allegations before a jury reached its verdict.

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