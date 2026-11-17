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Camille Grammer claims her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, fired their daughter Mason from her job with a text message, and she says that’s the same way he ended their marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made the allegations on Monday, November 16, during the first episode of a new podcast from reality TV producer Paul Roysdon.

According to Camille, Mason had been working for Kelsey’s company for about a year when the Frasier star sent her a text. In it, he allegedly told her his office was closing and that she no longer had a job.

Actor Kelsey Grammer reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges him while delivering remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Camille didn’t mince words about her ex. She called Kelsey a “coward” over the alleged firing and said the text-message termination mirrored how he handled their split, just “like he dumped me” (via TMZ).

In other words, Camille says Mason got the same treatment she did, and she doesn’t see it as a one-time lapse. She framed the whole episode as typical behavior for the actor.

The 58-year-old also opened up about what Mason has been dealing with as the child of a famous father. Camille said her daughter has been fighting the perception that she’s a “nepo baby.”

But Camille insists that label doesn’t match reality. She claimed that Kelsey “doesn’t do anything for either one of us.”

That’s a pointed claim, considering Mason was allegedly on his company’s payroll until that text arrived.

Camille also took aim at what she called Kelsey’s “enormous ego,” painting a picture of a man who thinks very highly of himself.

This isn’t the first time Camille has gone public with complaints about how Kelsey treats their daughter. She previously called him out for allegedly forgetting Mason’s birthday.

Taken together, the latest claims suggest Camille is done keeping her frustrations with her ex behind closed doors. The clip from Roysdon’s show had not been seen before this week.

Kelsey ex has spent years in the public eye because of her time on Bravo. Camille became a full-blown RHOBH villain during the show’s earliest seasons, when she was a main cast member.

She later stepped back to a “Friend” role in Seasons 3, 8 and 9, and she made guest appearances in Seasons 5, 6, 7, 10 and 13.

Her marriage to Kelsey was a big part of her original storyline on the show, which is part of why her comments about how it ended are drawing so much attention now.

Now she’s turning the spotlight onto how Kelsey has treated their daughter, and she’s using the same blunt language fans remember from her reality TV days.

Camille’s description of the firing is pretty specific. She says there was no sit-down conversation and no phone call, just a text informing Mason that the office was shutting down and her job was gone.

For Camille, that detail is the whole point. She says it’s exactly how Kelsey handled the end of their marriage, and she believes it shows how he deals with the people closest to him.

The episode featuring Camille’s interview is out now in full, and she reportedly has a lot more to say about her ex beyond the text-message firing.

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