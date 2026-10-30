Bryce Hall, Disgraced TikTok Star, Savagely Beaten on Video

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Bryce Hall’s Halloween celebration took a violent turn Thursday night, when the controversial influencer found himself at the center of a street fight that was captured on camera.

The 27-year-old TikTok star was attending a Halloween party dressed as a prison inmate when multiple men allegedly attacked him outside the event.

And, considering his recent legal troubles, the costume choice has certainly added another layer of attention to an already messy situation.

Austin McBroom (L) and Bryce Hall fight onstage during LiveXLive & Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Press Conference @ Fred Segal West Hollywood on May 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LiveXLive)

Video obtained by Page Six shows Hall being knocked to the ground as several men surround him.

One individual appears to hold him down while others repeatedly strike him. Another man seemingly attempts to kick him in the torso as the confrontation continues.

Hall eventually manages to get back into the fight, prompting bystanders to intervene and separate the individuals involved.

Once the groups were pulled apart, a visibly bloodied Hall confronted the men he believed had attacked him.

“You jumped me? With three dudes?” he could be heard asking.

The influencer was eventually escorted away from the scene, still wearing his orange Department of Corrections costume.

But Hall wasn’t particularly interested in keeping the aftermath of the incident private.

On Friday, he took to X to show followers some of the damage he sustained during the altercation. Despite appearing to have suffered facial injuries, Hall seemed determined to make light of the situation.

“I got jumped by six dudes,” he announced, before smiling and giving the camera a thumbs-up.

“Do I look cute?” he added.

Hall also described the encounter as “#lit,” although it’s probably safe to say the evening wasn’t quite what he had planned.

The former Sway House member has not explained what prompted the confrontation or identified the people involved. His representative also did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The incident comes just weeks after Hall made headlines for a considerably more serious reason.

In September, the influencer was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving his former girlfriend, Mika Lafuente. The alleged confrontation reportedly occurred in Las Vegas in July, shortly before the couple publicly announced their breakup.

Hall is facing felony coercion involving domestic violence and misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

His representative has vehemently denied the allegations, previously telling TMZ that they were false and that Hall looked forward to the facts emerging in court. The spokesperson also threatened legal action against those spreading what they described as false and defamatory claims.

Hall was released without bail and ordered to stay away from Lafuente, who has not publicly addressed the allegations.

For now, Hall appears to have another unexpected Halloween memory to explain to his millions of followers. And while the influencer has made light of his injuries, the circumstances surrounding both incidents remain serious.