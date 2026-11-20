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We have sad news to report from the world of music.

Bruno Mars announced on Thursday that his father, Peter Hernandez, has died at the age of 74.

The 41-year-old Grammy winner shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a series of personal photos and memories alongside a lengthy tribute to the man he credits with shaping his entire career.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote, according to TMZ.

Bruno Mars attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

He went on to explain just how much Hernandez meant to him, both as a parent and as a musical influence.

“If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” the singer wrote.

The father and son shared more than a love of music. Mars, whose real name is also Peter, is named after his dad.

In his post, Mars also praised the way Hernandez raised a big family. The singer noted that his father brought up his “four beautiful sisters” along with Mars and his brother.

“In my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again,” Mars wrote.

He closed the tribute with a message that pointed back to another painful loss in his family.

“I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me,” he added.

That line was a reference to Mars’ mother, Bernadette, who was married to Hernandez. She died suddenly in 2013, meaning the singer has now lost both of his parents in the span of 13 years.

Hernandez was Mars’ last living parent, which makes the timing of this loss especially difficult for the family.

Mars has spoken about his father many times over the years, and his tribute made clear that the influence ran deep. By his own account, the lessons he learned from his dad are at the heart of the music that turned him into one of the biggest stars in the world.

The photos Mars posted gave fans a rare look at his private family life. The singer has largely kept his loved ones out of the spotlight, so the personal snapshots stood out to followers who flooded his comments with messages of support.

The post also revealed that Mars was able to spend time with his father shortly before his death. His opening line about getting to hug Hernandez “one last time” suggests the family had a chance to say goodbye.

Mars has not shared details about the circumstances of his father’s death.

His announcement arrived on Thursday, and the tribute quickly spread across social media as fans and fellow artists shared their condolences with the hitmaker and his family.

Our condolences go out to Bruno Mars and his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

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