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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports entertainment.

WWE star Bronson Reed passed away on Friday, November 27, the company announced. He was just 38 years old.

WWE broke the news in a post on Instagram, saying the wrestler, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, died suddenly due to “medical complications.”

A view of the Boxing Ring during the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

The company also paid tribute to Reed in the statement. “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE wrote.

Reed leaves behind a pregnant wife and a daughter, Us Weekly reports.

Reed was born in Adelaide, Australia, and made his way to WWE, where he became a fixture on Raw.

Known for his towering size, he was considered one of the company’s most feared big men and was regarded as a rising star on the roster.

Over his run, Reed went toe-to-toe with some of WWE’s biggest names, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

His death comes just weeks after a serious injury in the ring. Reed was hurt during his match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

He suffered a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs in that bout, and he had been sidelined with the injury ever since.

WWE has not connected the injury to his death. The company’s statement cited only medical complications.

For wrestling fans, Reed’s death hits especially hard because of his age. He was 38 and, by most accounts, still climbing in the company.

The news spread quickly Friday night after WWE’s announcement, with fans and fellow wrestling watchers sharing their shock online over the loss of the Raw star.

Fans were happy to see that the WWE’s tribute focused as much on the man outside the ring as the performer inside it.

The statement’s description of Reed as “a devoted family man” takes on extra weight given that his widow is currently expecting.

No further details about Reed’s death have been released.

Our condolences go out to Bronson Reed’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

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