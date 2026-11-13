Britney Spears Launches New Jewelry Business: ’23 Years In the Making!’

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Britney Spears is ready to put a new kind of sparkle into the world. And apparently, this particular project has been a very long time coming.

The pop superstar officially launched a website for her upcoming jewelry brand, BTiny, on Friday, November 13.

While fans won’t be able to purchase anything just yet, the website offers the first real indication that Britney’s long-discussed business venture is finally moving toward reality.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The site, BTinyJewels.com, features the brand’s logo and a tantalizing message: “23 YEARS IN THE MAKING…”

That’s quite a wait for a jewelry collection. But Britney apparently wasn’t kidding when she first discussed the idea more than two decades ago.

Fans recently rediscovered a 2003 radio interview with the singer, who was promoting her album In the Zone at the time. During that conversation, Britney discussed her interest in creating a jewelry line called BTiny, explaining that she wanted to make small, intricate pieces.

In other words, this isn’t exactly a spontaneous celebrity business venture cooked up over a weekend.

Visitors to the new website can currently sign up for email updates and text notifications about the collection. Unfortunately, there are no photographs of the actual jewelry, pricing details, or official release date available.

According to Page Six, a source close to Britney previously revealed that she had spent the past year working on the project.

The insider described it as a deeply personal undertaking that both the singer and her fans had been anticipating for years.

It’s been a rough year for Britney, so fans are celebrating this milestone moment in a big way.

Britney actually gave the public its first glimpse of BTiny back in November 2024, when she announced the collection on Instagram.

“My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces!!!” she wrote at the time, adding that she was excited to explore another creative outlet.

She also shared a photograph of a distinctive design featuring rings connected to a bracelet by a delicate chain. The singer subsequently offered additional glimpses of the unusual jewelry styles she envisioned.

In May 2025, Britney’s team took another important step by filing a trademark application for the BTiny name.

The singer has already demonstrated that her business interests extend well beyond recording studios. Her fragrance collections, including Curious and Fantasy, have enjoyed considerable success, while her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, became a publishing sensation.

Now, Britney appears ready to add jewelry designer to her résumé.

Whether BTiny becomes another major success remains to be seen.

But after 23 years of anticipation, fans are finally getting something more substantial than another promise that the collection is coming soon.

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