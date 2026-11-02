Britney Spears Condemns Sister & Ex-Husband: ‘I Will Find a New Family’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hurt feelings can last for years — or even a lifetime.

People have deeply hurt Britney Spears. Her awful father is not the sole villain in her life.

In a new post, she’s opening up about how sister Jamie Lynn and ex-husband Kevin Federline treated her.

“I will find a new family,” Britney solemnly vows. Many have felt as she does.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

‘I will find a new family’

Late on Sunday, November 1, Britney took to Instagram to vent about years-old slights from people who were once so important in her life.

“I will find a new family!!!” she began her caption, alongside a photo of Dakota Fanning flipping the bird in Uptown Girls (2003).

“Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time,” Britney lamented, “when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips.”

Jamie Lynn is her younger sister. Ivy is Britney’s niece.

From context, it doesn’t sound like this was a COVID precaution — but perhaps it was, and Britney took it personally? This next one has no such excuse.

“And Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!” Britney recalled.

She is referring to ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares now-adult children Sean Preston and Jayden James.

“They made me feel like a slave,” Britney commented, possibly in reference to one of her many hits, “Slave 4 U.”

“And,” she continued, “have all their secret things they did behind my back.”

Frustrated, Britney concluded: “And all I ever did was work for my dad!!! I will find a new family!!!”

Starting off November 2026, Britney shared her feelings about how her sister and ex-husband treated her. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘All I ever did was work for my dad’

It is clear that Britney feels deeply unhappy with the way that people who were once so important in her life treated her.

We cannot speak to Jamie Lynn’s motives. Many people have taken issue with her apparent abuse of a Britney-owned property that she publicly treated as a “vacation home,” but the niece development is new.

As for Kevin … sometimes, the feelings that change after a breakup become so dramatic that they become almost a ritual of avoidance.

There are people whose exes are dangerous. If Kevin didn’t allow Britney to use the bathroom in his home, though, it was just an extreme boundary.

Protecting your peace is important. But if someone is your former spouse and the mother of your children, setting an unreasonable boundary is probably going to leave a lasting impression.

Why is Britney airing these grievances in public instead of finding a more helpful way to discuss them?

Well, for one thing, during her lengthy conservatorship, Britney was forced to see therapists and psychiatrists who worked for her father against her will. She was also dosed with powerful, mind-altering drugs against her will.

She has developed an understandable distrust for therapy. It will take time for her to realize that voluntary therapy, where she picks the doctor, is very different.

However, one has to imagine that Kevin Federline’s reported massive debt could be an issue. The guy seems to be six figures in the hole with no clear mechanism to make up what he owes.

One could imagine that this news, even if there were no private pleas for help, may have gotten her thinking about how she has been wronged by people who were once central to her life.