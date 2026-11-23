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Despite everything, she still feels “blessed.”

Over the weekend, Britney Spears posted a complex shout-out to her family.

She even apologized for speaking so much about her negative experiences with them.

Of course, Britney later deleted the post. But you can read it for yourself, below.

Britney attends the announcement of her residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

‘I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues’

On Saturday, November 21, Britney posted — but then deleted — an Instagram message.

“I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful family,” she began.

Though she might have been speaking about her amazing adult sons, the rest of the post suggests that she is speaking about her sister, her mother, and possibly even her abhorrent father.

“I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues,” Britney expressed.

“But,” she speculated, “I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart.”

In this now-deleted text post (we apologize for the light mode), Britney expressed complex feelings about her family. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“It’s the way I love,” Britney wrote. “And when I love you, I REALLY love you.”

Britney then remarked: “My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing.”

She added: “Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise.”

Britney continued: “Either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it.”

She concluded: “It’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!”

‘I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it’

Of course, Britney went on to delete the post.

That does not mean that the sentiments that she expressed were not genuine.

But several factors could have played into the deletion.

It could be that Britney is “sorry” to have spoken about her mother’s treatment of her, for example, but is happy to remain estranged from father Jamie Spears.

And, frankly, it could also be that Britney felt embarrassed for sharing such raw feelings in the first place.

It is actually extremely common for people who are estranged, semi-estranged, or otherwise at odds with family (or exes) to contemplate going back or experience “pangs” of something akin to longing.

This even extends to people who were true monsters. This psychology is exploited by abusive exes, for example.

That does not mean that people should be judged for having these feelings. It is natural to long for glimmers of goodness in situations that were unhealthy for you.

We admire Britney’s honesty and will continue to shower her with support.

At the same time, we’re not sorry to see that she deleted the post. Some folks were clearly taking it out of context.

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