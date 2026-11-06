‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Manner of Death Revealed in Official Report

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New details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on Breaking Bad.

Mitte, who died in October at just 34 years old, had previously been confirmed to have died by suicide.

Now, an official inquest report has provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

RJ Mitte attends the “Animals In War” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Cameron County, Texas, report officially classified Mitte’s death as a suicide. The actor was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12 in Brownsville, Texas.

The records also indicate that an autopsy and toxicology testing were requested. However, the results were not included in the documents obtained by the publication.

Mitte’s representative previously confirmed his death in a statement, describing the actor as a “beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate.”

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” the representative explained.

And while millions of television viewers will forever associate Mitte with his memorable role on Breaking Bad, his contributions extended well beyond the entertainment industry.

The actor appeared throughout all five seasons of the AMC drama, portraying the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. Like his character, Mitte lived with cerebral palsy and used his experiences to advocate for greater representation of people with disabilities.

He also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, while supporting philanthropic initiatives through the Mitte Foundation.

Following news of his death, several of his former co-stars shared emotional tributes.

Cranston, who portrayed Mitte’s father on the acclaimed series, expressed his devastation over losing the actor. He recalled meeting Mitte when he was just 14 years old and watching him grow into a talented performer and passionate advocate.

Aaron Paul, meanwhile, described himself as heartbroken, sharing his love for his former co-star.

Dean Norris also remembered Mitte fondly, describing him as a “sweetheart” who would be greatly missed.

The outpouring of affection from his former colleagues offered a reminder of the impact Mitte had on the people who knew him both professionally and personally.

Although his life was cut tragically short, his work promoting disability awareness and inclusion remains an important part of his legacy.

Anyone experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.