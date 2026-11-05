Brandi Glanville 'Unfiltered' Podcast IMPLODES as Co-Host Leaves Amidst Falling Out: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Professional falling outs can too easily become deeply personal.

Brandi Glanville’s podcast has been a vehicle for her to deliver health updates and weigh in on Housewives drama.

This time, the drama is coming from inside the podcast.

James Maas has his own podcast now. And Brandi’s already scrubbing him from Unfiltered.

Brandi Glanville attends the PBM Princess x Kemo Sabe red carpet event on January 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

An ‘Unfiltered’ breakup

Brandi and James have been co-hosting her Unfiltered podcast for over three years, starting in August 2023.

Page Six first learned on Friday, October 30 that James had received an offer for his own podcast, The Daily Skinny.

Plenty of people do multiple podcasts at the same time, especially solo-vs-partnered shows.

According to the inside source, James was initially excited for this new opportunity and planned to continue with Brandi.

However, the astonishing report claims that Brandi forced him to choose. And he reportedly chose to go solo.

After James allegedly opted to do his solo spinoff, Brandi took action.

According to the report, she has been wiping Unfiltered clean of any trace of him.

Notably, both Unfiltered and The Daily Skinny have the same production company — Straw Hut Media.

We have to emphasize that neither Brandi nor James have confirmed their alleged falling out.

They both still appear on each other’s social media feeds — though, in Brandi’s case, James is not in her most recent posts.

This is actually sad to think about

Brandi and James actually have an amazing rapport and fantastic on-camera chemistry.

They get along so well that a few commenters over the years have asked if they are dating.

(Some folks are really not able to “read the room” so to speak.)

Brandi and James have actually produced videos about their friendship, including meme audio and more.

One hopes that, even if their podcast careers are going in separate directions, their friendship can one day recover.

However, without actual confirmation, we cannot know for certainty that they have had a true falling out.

Meanwhile, there is already speculation about who might replace James as Brandi’s podcast buddy.

Many podcasts have rotating guests. However, a co-host is a tall order, and this is not a job that just anyone can fulfill.

There is a possibility that, temporarily or long-term, Brandi could host Unfiltered solo.

How well will that work for her and for her audience? Only time will tell.