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Doctors removing a mysterious “black mass” from your face is good, right?

Well … it’s complicated.

Brandi Glanville delivered a new update about her ongoing mystery ailment.

They removed one “black mass.” There are others still in her. And doctors don’t know what they are.

Poor Brandi used her podcast to deliver another health update. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘This is the hardest time of my life’

On the Friday, November 13 episode of her Unfiltered podcast, Brandi updated her listeners on this grueling health battle.

“This is the hardest time of my life,” she freely admitted.

“I don’t know;” Brandi continued. “I’m still figuring out my sickness.”

For more than two years, she has grappled with the saga of her face “melting” in places, even causing damage to her teeth.

She has been diagnosed with a plurality of possible ailments — but some have been wrong, and others have simply not gotten to the root cause of the matter.

Brandi went on to share that doctors are looking into something that they hope will, at long last, provide answers.

“Um, they did find some things that they sent away for pathology,” she revealed, “and that’s not back yet.”

Brandi added: “However, I have so much fluid in my head right now. It’s crazy.”

She also announced that she has an antibiotic-resistant infection in her glands.

According to Brandi, she takes antibiotics throughout the day — though a new medication has started showing positive results.

What are these ‘black masses’ in her face?

According to Brandi she “just can’t wait to go back outside and be normal” again.

She opened up about how doctors recently removed one of several “black masses” from her face during surgery.

This means that there are presumably more of these masses still in her face.

Doctors have not yet identified them.

Brandi is awaiting the pathology results, hoping for real answers and a real, lasting solution.

Most of us are lucky enough that we can only imagine what it is like to undergo a medical mystery that depletes our finances to nothing for years, turns our life (and jobs) upside-down, and yields no real answers.

Our hearts go out to Brandi as she continues her journey.

Perhaps doctors will be able to determine what the “black masses” are and what has caused them.

More importantly, it is our sincere hope that they are able to provide a real and permanent solution.

She has, truly, been through enough.

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