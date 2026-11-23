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Brad Pitt pulled out of the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday, November 23, after coming down with the flu.

The cancellation came just hours before the screening at London’s BFI IMAX, where Brad was scheduled to walk the carpet with director David Fincher and co-star Elizabeth Debicki.

Organizers explained that the 62-year-old actor was “no longer able to attend the premiere as he has come down with flu and has been advised not to travel.”

Brad Pitt attends the “Heart of the Beast” Press Conference at the San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal on September 23, 2026, in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

A source offered a bit more context to Page Six, saying Brad had been sick for a while before he made the call to stay home.

“He has had the flu for a few days and didn’t want to get anyone else sick,” the insider said, adding that he is “recovering and looking forward to future screenings.”

The show went on without him. According to onlookers, Elizabeth held down the fort on the red carpet, stunning in a low-cut teal gown.

Cast members Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller were also expected to turn out for the London screening, alongside Fincher.

The new film is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth.

That part was a big one for him. Playing Cliff won Brad the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020.

Brad has been on the press tour for the follow-up in recent weeks, so missing the London stop is a notable absence.

Just one week earlier, he was all smiles at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, where he walked the carpet with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

While chatting with reporters that night, Brad revealed that the couple’s Thanksgiving would be spent with “family.”

He also gave Ines, a 33-year-old jewelry designer, the edge in the kitchen, confirming that she’s the “better cook” in their relationship.

Brad and Ines have been dating since 2022, though a source has claimed the pair have “no plans” to get married.

Insiders have said Ines is tight with the actor’s loved ones. “Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” one source said back in June.

“At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own,” the insider added.

Brad’s family life has looked very different since his split from Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016 and requested full custody of their six children following an alleged abusive incident involving Brad and the kids.

In the years since, several of their children have distanced themselves from their father, and four of Brad and Angelina’s kids have dropped the Pitt surname.

Vivienne, 18, Shiloh, 20, Zahara, 21, and Maddox, 25, no longer use their father’s famous last name.

Knox, 18, is reportedly expected to legally drop the name as well, though he has not yet filed any paperwork.

For now, Brad is focused on getting healthy. A rep for the actor was contacted for comment, and the source says he’s planning to be back for upcoming screenings of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

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