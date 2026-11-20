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Bowen Yang has apologized for using an antisemitic slur about singer Regina Spektor on an episode of his podcast, “Las Culturistas.”

The former Saturday Night Live star came under fire this week after a clip from the show’s October 14 episode resurfaced online and began circulating among critics.

In the clip, Yang refers to Spektor, who is Jewish, with a word that many view as an antisemitic slur.

Bowen Yang attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Now the comedian is owning the mistake. “I want to genuinely apologize,” Yang said, according to Variety.

His explanation centers on the word’s history. Yang said he wasn’t aware of its antisemitic associations, and that he didn’t know it had been “popularized by far-right movements.”

He accepted responsibility for the comment and said he regretted using a term that has been promoted by far-right groups.

Yang also reportedly described the remark as “upsetting” in his apology.

Some reports have gone further in describing the term, linking it to the KKK and characterizing it as a slur aimed at Jewish people.

The backlash came quickly once the clip resurfaced. Critics labeled the remark “antisemitic” and called it “incredibly disappointing” coming from a comedian with Yang’s profile.

Yang was also reportedly approached on camera by a reporter who asked him why he had used the word on his podcast. According to that report, he appeared flustered and stumbled over his answer.

“Las Culturistas” has become one of the more popular pop culture podcasts around, and the October episode had already been out for weeks before the clip about Spektor started drawing attention.

Spektor, a singer-songwriter, was the subject of Yang’s comments in the episode. The exact context of why he brought her up on the show hasn’t been at the center of the controversy so much as the word he chose.

The timing is not ideal for Yang, who is still in the early stretch of his post-SNL career.

Late last year, Yang left Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, making his final appearance on the December 20 episode hosted by his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

Yang joined the sketch show in 2019 as its first Chinese American cast member and one of its first openly gay stars. He went on to earn five Emmy nominations during his run.

Before his exit, Yang had spoken openly about weighing whether to stay. “I’ve always gone by the instinct of, do I have more to do? And I feel like I do,” he told People ahead of Season 51.

He even admitted that he’d confessed his doubts to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. “I was like, ‘I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me,'” Yang recalled, adding that Michaels told him, “That’s not true. There’s more for you to do. I need you.”

He ultimately left partway through that season, and Las Culturistas has remained one of his most visible platforms since.

That visibility is a big part of why the resurfaced clip spread the way it did, with Yang’s apology now landing just days after the backlash began.

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